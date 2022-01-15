Tommy Beer: Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) for tonight’s game vs. Cam’s former team – the Hawks. Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is also out. The Hawks are listing Clint Capela (ankle) as doubtful and Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) as questionable
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan, on meeting with Kevin Knox and trying to fit him in: “Right now, I’m focused on the game tonight. I did meet with him right before our walkthrough. He came in yesterday (when Hawks were in Miami) and passed his physical.”
Dave Early: “It’s been obviously an incredible coup for us to have James [Harden] in our program. There’s a lot of bad luck so to speak…the amount of games that we were able to play whole was …a dozen or less, even if you include those games that James played on one leg.” -Steve Nash
Stefan Bondy: Kemba didn’t make the trip, which is why he was ruled out so early for this game, according to Thibodeau. Reason he didn’t travel? It was a one game trip and better to stay behind and rehab
James Edwards III: Frank Jackson is OUT tomorrow against Phoenix as he works his way back from COVID. Rodney McGruder is back with the team but is OUT tomorrow, too.
CJ McCollum returning Monday for Blazers
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups confirms CJ McCollum should return Monday night in Orlando after missing the last 18 games. Billups says CJ will start! #BreakingNews