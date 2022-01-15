All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Kevin Knox has pas… shares share tweet pin sms send email 58 mins ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Kevin Knox has passed his physical and is with the team. Coaching, Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Coaching, Nate McMillan, Kevin Knox, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email