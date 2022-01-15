USA Today Sports

Bobby Marks: 96% of NBA players are now eligible to be …

32 mins ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: 96% of NBA players are now eligible to be traded Below is the list of players that are still ineligible: Restriction date ·G. Payton II (1/19) ·M. Smart (1/25) ·T. Rozier (1/30) ·J. Randle (2/3) Cannot be traded ·C. Capela ·A. McKinnie ·A. Gordon ·G. Mathews ·M. Brogdon ·K. Sykes ·T. Mann ·K. Tillie ·W. Matthews ·J. Embiid ·B. Biyombo ·D. Gafford

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 15, 2022 | 6:21 pm EST Update
January 15, 2022 | 6:05 pm EST Update
Home