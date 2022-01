Justin Kubatko: Darius Garland’s last four games: ✅ 32p/8a ✅ 27p/18a ✅ 22p/12a ✅ 20p/12a Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James) . Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A