Atlanta Hawks PR: The Hawks announced today that forwar…

46 mins ago via HawksPR

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 20, 2022 | 10:33 am EST Update
Justin Kubatko: Darius Garland’s last four games: ✅ 32p/8a ✅ 27p/18a ✅ 22p/12a ✅ 20p/12a Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James). Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A
31 mins ago via jkubatko

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

January 20, 2022 | 10:18 am EST Update
Justin Kubatko: Eight players recorded a 30-point double-double last night: ✅ Joel Embiid ✅ Nikola Jokic ✅ Luka Doncic ✅ Trae Young ✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo ✅ Ja Morant ✅ Ivica Zubac ✅ LeBron James That ties the NBA record for most 30-point double-doubles in a single day. pic.twitter.com/DFq3pnOnZN
46 mins ago via jkubatko

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Home