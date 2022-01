Adrian Wojnarowski: Paul George has been out since Christmas, with a torn ligament in his right elbow, and the team wanted to give it three or four weeks to see how it healed. Well, they’ve extended that. And I’m told they’re going to give it a few more weeks to see how that elbow heals. Listen, they certainly want to avoid perhaps having a procedure on it. This Clipper season’s in a little bit of limbo until they see how that plays out for Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard, who’s rehabbing that ACL injury. That’s not going to be determined for months.