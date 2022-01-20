Justin Kubatko: Eight players recorded a 30-point double-double last night: ✅ Joel Embiid ✅ Nikola Jokic ✅ Luka Doncic ✅ Trae Young ✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo ✅ Ja Morant ✅ Ivica Zubac ✅ LeBron James That ties the NBA record for most 30-point double-doubles in a single day. pic.twitter.com/DFq3pnOnZN
January 20, 2022 | 11:29 am EST Update
Optimism exists that Michael Porter, Jamal Murray could return this season
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of optimism about how he’s rehabbing and talking to Tim Connelly their president and Mark Bartelstein, Porter’s agent, they love the way he has come along. And there’s optimism we are going to see him again this season. And of course, Jamal Murray, another player with an ACL injury. They’ve not ruled out the possibility that he could be back later in the year. So you look at a Denver team that could possibly add back I think Michael Porter Jr. and we’ll see with Jamal Murray, and that’s a very formidable team in the playoffs.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Paul George has been out since Christmas, with a torn ligament in his right elbow, and the team wanted to give it three or four weeks to see how it healed. Well, they’ve extended that. And I’m told they’re going to give it a few more weeks to see how that elbow heals. Listen, they certainly want to avoid perhaps having a procedure on it. This Clipper season’s in a little bit of limbo until they see how that plays out for Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard, who’s rehabbing that ACL injury. That’s not going to be determined for months.
Keith Smith: The 10-Day hardship contracts for the following players expired today: James Ennis III – Denver Nuggets Chris Silva – Miami Heat Denzel Valentine – Utah Jazz
January 20, 2022 | 10:33 am EST Update
Decision on Lonzo Ball surgery to come in next day or two
Justin Kubatko: Darius Garland’s last four games: ✅ 32p/8a ✅ 27p/18a ✅ 22p/12a ✅ 20p/12a Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James). Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 7 AST It’s the third time Doncic has recorded at least 40p/10r/5a in a game, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki and Jim Jackson for the most such games in @Dallas Mavericks history. pic.twitter.com/84JmP7Cxni