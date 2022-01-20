Justin Kubatko: Darius Garland’s last four games: ✅ 32p/8a ✅ 27p/18a ✅ 22p/12a ✅ 20p/12a Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James). Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A
January 20, 2022 | 10:33 am EST Update
Decision on Lonzo Ball surgery to come in next day or two
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 14 REB ✅ 7 AST It’s the third time Doncic has recorded at least 40p/10r/5a in a game, breaking a tie with Dirk Nowitzki and Jim Jackson for the most such games in @Dallas Mavericks history. pic.twitter.com/84JmP7Cxni
January 20, 2022 | 10:18 am EST Update
Lonzo Ball has small meniscus tear, could be out several weeks
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Justin Kubatko: Eight players recorded a 30-point double-double last night: ✅ Joel Embiid ✅ Nikola Jokic ✅ Luka Doncic ✅ Trae Young ✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo ✅ Ja Morant ✅ Ivica Zubac ✅ LeBron James That ties the NBA record for most 30-point double-doubles in a single day. pic.twitter.com/DFq3pnOnZN