20 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post
“To be honest I didn’t know what was going to happen with the whole trade situation,” said the 22-year-old Reddish, who officially has been listed as probable for Sunday. “I literally woke up to it all and ended up in New York. “So, I’m just excited man to just get started. I can’t really control everything, minutes and stuff like that. But I can control my attitude and my effort. I’m going to do my best to give all that up.”

January 23, 2022 | 8:46 pm EST Update
