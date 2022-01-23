Cam Reddish is understandably excited about finally bei…

20 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post
Cam Reddish is understandably excited about finally being available to make his Knicks debut Sunday at the Garden. How many minutes he will earn against the Clippers, in his first game since being acquired from the Hawks on Jan. 13 — and for the rest of the season — remains an uncertainty. “We have a rotation, so he has to be patient and work his way through that. But I’m very pleased with what he’s done so far,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Reddish after practice Saturday in Tarrytown. “He’s getting closer. He’s picking up a lot of stuff right now. I think he’s pretty healthy. So that’s the first positive sign. And he’s been coming in early, practicing well and staying late. So see where he is [on Sunday].”

January 23, 2022 | 8:46 pm EST Update
