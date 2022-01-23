Cam Reddish is understandably excited about finally being available to make his Knicks debut Sunday at the Garden. How many minutes he will earn against the Clippers, in his first game since being acquired from the Hawks on Jan. 13 — and for the rest of the season — remains an uncertainty. “We have a rotation, so he has to be patient and work his way through that. But I’m very pleased with what he’s done so far,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Reddish after practice Saturday in Tarrytown. “He’s getting closer. He’s picking up a lot of stuff right now. I think he’s pretty healthy. So that’s the first positive sign. And he’s been coming in early, practicing well and staying late. So see where he is [on Sunday].”
January 23, 2022 | 8:46 pm EST Update
Bulls lose seventh game in last nine games
Julia Poe: The skid continues for the Chicago Bulls as they drop their seventh loss in the last nine games. DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points can’t do anything to move the needle in a 114-95 loss.
Darnell Mayberry: DeMar DeRozan now has 41 points. It’s his first 40-point game as a member of the Chicago Bulls and his first since March 7, 2018, when he was with Toronto. He has not attempted a 3-pointer tonight.
Casey Holdahl: Blazers 114, Raptors 105: FINAL. Portland finishes 6-game trip 4-2. 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 19 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 7 rebound for @Nassir Little.
Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Heat 113, Lakers 107. Heat dominated most of the game and led by as many as 26, but a late Lakers run made it close.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron James’ regular-season Heat record for the most triple-doubles. Butler now with 10 regular-season triple-doubles as a member of the Heat.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: With his second three-pointer tonight, @Anthony Edwards has eclipsed 300 career threes. At 20y-171d, Edwards becomes the youngest player in @NBA history to reach 300 three-pointers. He passes Luka Dončić, who sank his 300th career triple on 2/21/20 in Orlando at age 20y-358d.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns say Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) is doubtful for tomorrow, Cam Payne (right wrist sprain) and Jae Crowder (left wrist contusion) are out. Kaminsky, Nader, Šarić remain out