Sarah K. Spencer: Chatted with Clint Capela about playing vs. Miami Friday, his first game back from a left ankle sprain: “It was the best feeling ever, especially winning the game, a tight game. I had a lot of fun out there… It just felt good to do what I do out there.”
January 23, 2022 | 8:46 pm EST Update
Bulls lose seventh game in last nine games
Julia Poe: The skid continues for the Chicago Bulls as they drop their seventh loss in the last nine games. DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points can’t do anything to move the needle in a 114-95 loss.
Darnell Mayberry: DeMar DeRozan now has 41 points. It’s his first 40-point game as a member of the Chicago Bulls and his first since March 7, 2018, when he was with Toronto. He has not attempted a 3-pointer tonight.
Casey Holdahl: Blazers 114, Raptors 105: FINAL. Portland finishes 6-game trip 4-2. 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 11 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 19 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 7 rebound for @Nassir Little.
Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Heat 113, Lakers 107. Heat dominated most of the game and led by as many as 26, but a late Lakers run made it close.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler breaks LeBron James’ regular-season Heat record for the most triple-doubles. Butler now with 10 regular-season triple-doubles as a member of the Heat.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: With his second three-pointer tonight, @Anthony Edwards has eclipsed 300 career threes. At 20y-171d, Edwards becomes the youngest player in @NBA history to reach 300 three-pointers. He passes Luka Dončić, who sank his 300th career triple on 2/21/20 in Orlando at age 20y-358d.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns say Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) is doubtful for tomorrow, Cam Payne (right wrist sprain) and Jae Crowder (left wrist contusion) are out. Kaminsky, Nader, Šarić remain out