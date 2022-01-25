NBA rumors: Hawks, Kings interested in Jerami Grant

1 hour ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
As the Sixers continue to hold firm in their lofty asking price, with that Harden-sized elephant always in the room, both Atlanta and Sacramento have emerged as strong suitors for Jerami Grant, sources told B/R. The Hawks and Kings join a long list of teams that includes the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz and Timberwolves among others. The Bulls have continued exploring avenues to land Grant without sacrificing prized swingman Patrick Williams, sources said.

January 25, 2022 | 11:20 am EST Update

James Harden to test free agency this summer?

Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer, league sources told B/R.
1 hour ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Nets coach Steve Nash’s fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit.  His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well.
1 hour ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

While there’s been no direct indication on particular trade frameworks for Atlanta’s pursuit of Grant, the Hawks have grown more active in searching for a new home for John Collins, sources said, and Collins’ salary works in a direct swap for Grant. The Kings are said to have removed De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton from any ongoing trade conversations, though Marvin Bagley III has consistently drawn interest from Detroit.
1 hour ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Surgery an option for Paul George?

Surgery reportedly remains an option for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George as he tries to recover from a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the update Tuesday on The Hoop Collective podcast (55-minute mark). “It’s almost like I’m waiting for bad news on Paul George because they just, you know—it sounds like surgery is a real option there, and if he has that, he’s done for the year,” Windhorst said.
1 hour ago via Rob Goldberg @ Bleacher Report

AllClippers reached out to multiple French translators to give a rough translation of what Batum said about Kawhi and Paul George. “We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back,” Batum said. “Before leaving for the trip Tuesday morning, I went to do my covid test and went to the gym, and I saw Kawhi sweating, working out. He’s trying to come back, I don’t know if it will be this year, I am hoping so but I don’t know. If we get them in the next six weeks (a whole month before the playoffs)… We have a base of players around them who have a good level.”
1 hour ago via Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated

Suns GM James Jones signs contract extension

The Phoenix Suns have signed general manager James Jones to a multiyear contract extension, he confirmed to The Undefeated. Jones joined the Suns as the vice president of basketball operations in 2018 before being named interim general manager and eventually the permanent general manager in 2019. During his tenure, Jones hired Monty Williams, who was the NABC Coach of the Year last season. He also acquired and re-signed All-Star guard Chris Paul while building a roster that reached the NBA Finals in 2021 and entered Tuesday an NBA-best 37-9 this season.
1 hour ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

“I’m just fortunate and I’m extremely grateful to be a part of it,” Jones said of the contract extension to The Undefeated. “It’s more than I could have ever dreamed of to be a part of a team like this, some of the best professionals across sports. And to have the success that we’re having, it’s so much fun. When you step into this job, you never really know what it’ll be like, you hear stories about what it looks like, what the profession looks like, and the arc of a career in the front office or in an organization.”
1 hour ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

