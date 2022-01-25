As the Sixers continue to hold firm in their lofty asking price, with that Harden-sized elephant always in the room, both Atlanta and Sacramento have emerged as strong suitors for Jerami Grant, sources told B/R. The Hawks and Kings join a long list of teams that includes the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz and Timberwolves among others. The Bulls have continued exploring avenues to land Grant without sacrificing prized swingman Patrick Williams, sources said.
