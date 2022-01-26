-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that De'Andre Hunte…
January 26, 2022 | 7:50 pm EST Update
Donovan Mitchell nearing return
Marc J. Spears: There is hope that Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell could return from his concussion this weekend, a source told @TheUndefeated. The Jazz play at Memphis on Friday and at Minnesota on Sunday.
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Ja Morant: ‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop likes how Devin Vassell has “really improved” his confidence as a shooter, his defense and just “kind of understanding how to play in general.” “I think his IQ has risen consistently well,” Pop said.
January 26, 2022 | 7:24 pm EST Update
James Harden out against Denver with hamstring injury
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets, team says.
Doug Smith: Raptors report that Scottie Barnes is a go for tonight, Fred VanVleet is a no for tonight