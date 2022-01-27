-
January 27, 2022 | 6:16 pm EST Update
LeBron James out against 76ers
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight. He woke up with some soreness in his left knee. Vogel says James will be day to day so that keeps his availability for tomorrow’s back-to-back in Charlotte in question.
Tom Moore: #Lakers coach Frank Vogel: ‘I do expect to see Dwight (Howard) in there some (at backup center) with LeBron out.’ #Sixers
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis will play tonight, his second game back from his knee injury. Prior to tonight’s game, LeBron and AD had played only 25 of the last 98 games together.
Birmingham could be primed for a new BBL team – with Hakeem Olajuwon as its figurehead. MVP can reveal that a consortium of investors is set to draft a proposal for the first British Basketball League franchise in the city in over a decade, with the former Houston Rockets superstar among the central players involved. The Olympic gold medallist, who now lives primarily in Brum, is already involved with the existing City of Birmingham Rockets club.
A former NBA player sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7.5 million. Tayshaun Prince and his wife, Farah, sold their house at 796 Harbour Isles Court to Las Vegas-based Tequila Little Time LLC, records show.
Prince and his wife bought the house in September 2014 from John and Emmi Mieras for $3.1 million. In January 2015, they contracted with Philip E. Johnson for interior and exterior remodeling, records show. Built in 2002, the 6,595-square-foot home sits on one-third of an acre, according to property records.
January 27, 2022 | 6:07 pm EST Update
Sixers considering resting Joel Embiid
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing 20 games in a row with facing #Lakers tonight: ‘We’ve discussed (giving him a night off).’ Says Embiid is involved in those chats.