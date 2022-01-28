Shams Charania: 2022 East All-Star starters: DeMar DeRozan Trae Young Kevin Durant Joel Embiid Giannis Antetokounmpo
Gina Mizell: FINAL: Sixers 105, Lakers 87. Embiid with 26-9-7. Harris with 23-5-4. Maxey with 14-7-9. Lakers got 31 and 12 from AD with LeBron out but shot just 6-of-29 from 3-point land. Up next for the Sixers: Saturday vs. Sacramento
KC Johnson: DeRozan: “Trae is definitely an All-Star. I felt Zach should’ve been in there as well. You see it from the players’ reaction. Nothing against Trae at all. But I think that would’ve been dope to have the both of us in there as starters. No question he’ll be in there next week.”
Tony East: Domantas Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Connor Letourneau: The Warriors are hopeful Andre Iguodala will return for the upcoming road trip. Not expected to play Saturday. Kerr said he made a mistake playing Iguodala 31 minutes against Indiana. “Looking back, that was too many.”
Steve Kerr's advice to Draymond Green: Don't bash the coach
Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Draymond Green becoming an @NBAonTNT analyst: ” My only words of wisdom is when he’s analyzing the Warriors not to bash his coach. He can only wear one hat when he talks about the Warriors. He can’t wear two.”
Andrew Wiggins on being All-Star: It's always been a goal of mine
Janie McCauley: Andrew Wiggins stopped briefly after warmups to share how special this All-Star nod is to him: “It means the world. It’s always been a goal of mine, I’ve worked hard and I’m in a situation where I was given an opportunity to be an All-Star, and I’ll never take that for granted.”