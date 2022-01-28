-
January 28, 2022 | 5:58 pm EST Update
James Harden, 76ers connection raising tampering suspicions
Teams around the NBA would consider asking the league to investigate a James Harden to 76ers deal, should the Brooklyn Nets superstar land in Philadelphia, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Harden has been linked to the 76ers because of his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey from their time with the Houston Rockets. Harden is also friends with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
Some front-office executives believe talks are going on now between Harden and the 76ers on a potential offseason move, and this could be considered tampering by the league.
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey on how Jerami Grant’s handling trade rumors: “He’s older, he’s 27. He’s seen trade rumors before and he’s been a pro. He’s working his behind off now with the COVID situation, reconditioning, and hasn’t had one moment of a negative attitude. He’s been a pro.”
Gina Mizell: Sixers have upgraded Seth Curry (ankle) to questionable to play tomorrow vs. Sacramento. Shake Milton (back) remains out.
Mike Muscala to undergo ankle surgery in offseason?
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said two weeks ago that Muscala was still managing the ankle injury, and when Muscala was asked about it Wednesday, the 30-year-old Thunder center said his original injury was a stress fracture above his right ankle, which better explains his lengthy absence. Muscala said he’ll address the injury in the offseason and might have surgery.
Daigneault said Muscala has adjusted to a reduced role, particularly in practices. “He loves practice,” Daigneault said. “He loves going full-tilt … Him having to balance that with what’s best for him physically has been a challenge for him.”