-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that Deâ€™Andre Hun…
January 29, 2022 | 3:28 pm EST Update
Kings did due diligence on Tobias Harris
Marc Stein: Sacramento was doing some due diligence on Tobias when it was out there that there could be a deal that involved both Ben and Tobias and I know not this week but earlier this month that I did hear from some teams that suggested that they saw Sacramento as the only team that could realistically get Daryl to move off of his patience stance on Ben because there were indications that the Kings would be willing to take Tobias on if it meant getting Ben now. The Kings have sent so many mixed messages lately.