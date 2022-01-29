Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that Deâ€™Andre Hun…

3 hours ago via KLChouinard

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 29, 2022 | 3:28 pm EST Update

Kings did due diligence on Tobias Harris

Marc Stein: Sacramento was doing some due diligence on Tobias when it was out there that there could be a deal that involved both Ben and Tobias and I know not this week but earlier this month that I did hear from some teams that suggested that they saw Sacramento as the only team that could realistically get Daryl to move off of his patience stance on Ben because there were indications that the Kings would be willing to take Tobias on if it meant getting Ben now. The Kings have sent so many mixed messages lately.
24 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 10 more rumors
January 29, 2022 | 2:08 pm EST Update
January 29, 2022 | 1:04 pm EST Update
Home