Clint Capela grew up in an environment in Switzerland feeling that racism toward him and his family was the norm and part of life. But it was after the Atlanta Hawks center came to the United States eight years ago that he made a surprising discovery about himself as a Black man. “My parents had to go through it [in Switzerland] because they came from Africa,” Capela told The Undefeated. “So, when I got here, I really saw that it wasn’t supposed to be like that. “A Black person has a voice, and we’re all human. And the way that I grew up wasn’t always like that.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 30, 2022 | 6:24 am EST Update
Kristaps Porzingis not traveling to get treatment on right knee
Mavericks power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis exited Saturday’s 132-105 win over the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter due to soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Porzingis did not travel with the team to Orlando for Sunday night’s game, staying in Dallas to receive treatment, a source told ESPN. “He said he’s worried a little bit,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said after his 30-point, six-rebound, 12-assist performance in the win over the Pacers. “Hopefully, it’s nothing. If he’s hurting, it doesn’t make sense to play.”
Tim MacMahon: Source: Kristaps Porzingis will not travel to Orlando for tomorrow night’s game. Staying in Dallas to get treatment on sore right knee. Hope is it’s not a serious issue.
The Knicks could open up playing time on the wing for Reddish or others ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline by potentially dealing a veteran guard or wing player, such as Alec Burks, Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker, who already was benched for a nine-game stretch earlier this season. In the meantime, however, Thibodeau stuck with his beleaguered starting unit and his regular rotation — without using Reddish — Friday night against the Bucks.
As important as slimming down the center rotation was, couldn’t the Wizards have at least tried for one more game the lineup that had worked so well against the Grizzlies earlier this season? The answer seems like an obvious yes — admittedly, with the benefit of hindsight. No wonder, then, why many fans are speculating that the Wizards simply are attempting to showcase Bryant before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10. Gafford cannot be traded until after this season because he signed a contract extension several months ago. It wouldn’t surprise me if the desire to showcase Bryant is the central reason for the switch. But if it is, it was poorly thought out.
Unseld indicated that his decision was more about elevating Bryant than about sitting Gafford. “I wanted to see T.B. with that starting group,” Unseld said. “We’re going to give it a handful of games and see how it goes. I think he’s still working his way back, but he was a starter last year on a playoff team. So I think he’s got the ability to impact that starting unit, but he needs a little bit more time and get a little more seasoning with the other four guys on the floor.”
Brian Lewis: Why didn’t Steve Nash challenge that late foul call on Kyrie Irving? Hesitates. “I’ll get someone in trouble if I say why…A little bird said don’t challenge it.” Said refs told him it was “100 percent” a foul. #Nets #Warriors
Stephen Curry passes Chris Mullin for most games in Warriors history
Steph Curry’s name is all over the NBA and Warriors team record books. Most notably, of course, as the league’s all-time leader in 3-pointers. On Saturday, he added one more: No player has appeared in more games in a Golden State uniform than Curry. When the ball was tipped Saturday night in the Warriors’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center, Curry had officially played in his 808th career game. He surpasses Hall of Fame forward Chris Mullin, who played 807 contests for Golden State from 1985-86 through 1996-97 and 2000-01.