As important as slimming down the center rotation was, couldn’t the Wizards have at least tried for one more game the lineup that had worked so well against the Grizzlies earlier this season? The answer seems like an obvious yes — admittedly, with the benefit of hindsight. No wonder, then, why many fans are speculating that the Wizards simply are attempting to showcase Bryant before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10. Gafford cannot be traded until after this season because he signed a contract extension several months ago. It wouldn’t surprise me if the desire to showcase Bryant is the central reason for the switch. But if it is, it was poorly thought out.