-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young are g…
January 30, 2022 | 3:56 pm EST Update
Hawks win seventh game in a row after beating Lakers
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks beat the Lakers, 129-121. They’ve won 7 straight games and move to 24-25, one game from .500. Some SUPER clutch play in the 4th quarter by Onyeka Okongwu. Hawks won the 4th, 38-20. Trae Young: 36 pts, 12 ast John Collins: 20 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
Law Murray: Clippers do not need comeback, win in Charlotte 115-90 to get back to .500 at 26-26. It’s the 4th win this season by Clippers by 20+ points, 3rd-largest of season, but first since Nov. 13. Starters did not have to play in fourth. Jackson/Boston: 19 each.
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue says that he thinks Reggie Jackson is fine. And also says he thinks Justise has filled in nicely for T Mann in second unit. Also, he’s trying to watch Chiefs game rn
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine has now made 665 3-pointers as a Bull, passing Scottie Pippen for 3rd all-time in franchise history behind Kirk Hinrich (1,049) and Ben Gordon (770).
The National Basketball Association Inc.’s plan to tap African fans and new players in the world’s most youthful continent spurred billionaire Prem Watsa-backed private equity firm to invest in the franchise at a valuation of $1 billion. Helios Fairfax Partners Corp. took a small stake in the U.S. sport’s African entity last year — at first glance a curious choice for a firm that has broadly focused on telecoms through Helios Towers Plc or gas stations via Vivo Energy Plc.
Helios is the largest investor in the project outside the NBA itself, and has been joined by some notable names including former U.S. President Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan, and Forest Whitaker, who won an Oscar for playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 movie ‘The Last King of Scotland’. A host of former players have also signed up, including Grant Hill and Dikembe Mutombo, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Luol Deng, born in what is now South Sudan, is also a stakeholder.