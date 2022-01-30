Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Onyeka Okongwu: "He's b…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Onyeka Okongwu: “He’s been playing super big-time for us. Going 8-for-9 tonight and not really missing, that’s big for us, finishing around the rim and his rebounding, and his contesting and fighting for boards has been big for us.”

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 30, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, Coby White added 18 and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
3 mins ago via John Jackson @ NBC Chicago

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

January 30, 2022 | 7:11 pm EST Update
Home