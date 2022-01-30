Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on Onyeka Okongwu: “He’s been playing super big-time for us. Going 8-for-9 tonight and not really missing, that’s big for us, finishing around the rim and his rebounding, and his contesting and fighting for boards has been big for us.”
January 30, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, Coby White added 18 and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Pistons 115, Cavs 105. I think that was Detroit’s best performance of the season. Cleveland opened the game with a 15-0 run. Detroit trailed 98-89 with nine minutes left, and closed the game with a 26-7 run to win with their young players taking control of the game.
Detroit Pistons PR: Cade Cunningham (19 points/10 rebounds/10 assists) recorded his second career triple-double tonight vs. CLE, becoming the first Pistons rookie to ever tally multiple triple-doubles. #Pistons (via @EliasSports)
James Edwards III: Per Pistons, Cade Cunningham is the 12th player in NBA history to have two triple-doubles through his first 40 career games.
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on Cade making adjustments in real time: “He’s a special kid. He’s got a lot to learn, a lot of defenses still to see, a lot of defenders … that takes an adjustment, and he did between the first half and the second half.”