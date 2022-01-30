Chris Kirschner: Onyeka Okongwu: “I feel like, overall, both sides of the floor, my game has taken the next leap. I really feel confident out there.”
January 30, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, Coby White added 18 and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Pistons 115, Cavs 105. I think that was Detroit’s best performance of the season. Cleveland opened the game with a 15-0 run. Detroit trailed 98-89 with nine minutes left, and closed the game with a 26-7 run to win with their young players taking control of the game.
Detroit Pistons PR: Cade Cunningham (19 points/10 rebounds/10 assists) recorded his second career triple-double tonight vs. CLE, becoming the first Pistons rookie to ever tally multiple triple-doubles. #Pistons (via @EliasSports)
James Edwards III: Per Pistons, Cade Cunningham is the 12th player in NBA history to have two triple-doubles through his first 40 career games.
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on Cade making adjustments in real time: “He’s a special kid. He’s got a lot to learn, a lot of defenses still to see, a lot of defenders … that takes an adjustment, and he did between the first half and the second half.”