Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on John Collins: "He's …

4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on John Collins: “He’s been active. He’s doing a good job of getting out & running again. We didn’t really see that early in the season. John is one of the fastest bigs in the league, and his ability to run and put pressure on that defense really causes problems.”

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 30, 2022 | 9:01 pm EST Update
Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, Coby White added 18 and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
25 mins ago via John Jackson @ NBC Chicago

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

January 30, 2022 | 7:11 pm EST Update
Home