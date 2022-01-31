Okongwu: I feel like I’m a Bam-type of player. I think with time, I can shoot the mid-range jumper and do the things he does. Another one that meets the eye for me is Draymond Green. He’s not that tall, but the Warriors play him at the five sometimes. He’s strong with his defense and likes to handle the DHO (dribble handoffs) a lot. I think I can also be a Draymond Green or Bam Adebayo. That’s how I see myself in the future being a defensive anchor.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day