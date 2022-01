Now that his moment is here, it is unclear how long it will last. The Feb. 10 trade deadline is approaching, and because he is in the last year of his contract and is playing at such a high level, he figures to garner interest around the league. No matter where he is after the deadline, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, a position of power and freedom he has long desired. He says his gut tells him he will not be traded in February, and in his heart, he wants to remain in Portland beyond this season. The way he sees it, there is unfinished business here on and off the court. He wants to help find solutions to Portland’s homelessness problem. He wants to aid the restaurant scene impacted by the pandemic. And he wants to be there to unveil the new basketball court he built at the Islamic Bosniaks Education and Cultural Center in Southeast Portland.