Do you think you’ve shown enough since returning to g…

4 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Do you think you’ve shown enough since returning to get Rising Stars consideration? Okongwu: I think I should, honestly. Everybody can see what I do out there on the court. I think my play really speaks for itself, especially defensively with what I’ve been able to do, guarding on the ball and helping. Offensively, I’ve got my confidence back. I’ve doubled my points scoring to almost 10. At the end of the day, we’re on a six-game winning streak playing good basketball, and I’m part of the mix, which is always a blessing. I’m thankful to be able to be on the Hawks, and we’re playing good basketball. I think, all things considered, I should get a Rising Stars nod.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 31, 2022 | 5:05 am EST Update

Jusuf Nurkic thinks he will not be traded

Now that his moment is here, it is unclear how long it will last. The Feb. 10 trade deadline is approaching, and because he is in the last year of his contract and is playing at such a high level, he figures to garner interest around the league. No matter where he is after the deadline, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, a position of power and freedom he has long desired. He says his gut tells him he will not be traded in February, and in his heart, he wants to remain in Portland beyond this season. The way he sees it, there is unfinished business here on and off the court. He wants to help find solutions to Portland’s homelessness problem. He wants to aid the restaurant scene impacted by the pandemic. And he wants to be there to unveil the new basketball court he built at the Islamic Bosniaks Education and Cultural Center in Southeast Portland.
4 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 31 more rumors

Anthony Davis: 'We can't finish games'

With 25 seconds left on the clock. Avery Bradley misunderstood a Frank Vogel directive not to foul and instead sent 2022 NBA All-Star Young to the free-throw line. Davis shot a withering glare at the bench and post-match did not hold back in his assessment. “I think the most frustrating part is that we can’t finish games,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of games that we had won and teams come back and beat us.”
4 hours ago via Staff writers with AFP @ FOXSports.com

Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 232 more rumors
Home