JD Shaw: NBA TV has picked up Cavaliers-Hornets and dro…

2 hours ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: NBA TV has picked up Cavaliers-Hornets and dropped Hawks-Raptors on Friday. The network has also picked up Nets-Nuggets on Sunday.

February 1, 2022 | 8:14 pm EST Update
February 1, 2022 | 7:30 pm EST Update

LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge

1 hour ago via ShamsCharania

