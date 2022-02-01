JD Shaw: NBA TV has picked up Cavaliers-Hornets and dropped Hawks-Raptors on Friday. The network has also picked up Nets-Nuggets on Sunday.
February 1, 2022 | 8:14 pm EST Update
Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder to play against Brooklyn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Both Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder expected to play vs. Nets now, sources tell ESPN.
Tom Orsborn: Rising Stars roster does not include Spurs’ Devin Vassell: Here’s what he said at shootaround about the possibility of getting selected. “I try not to think about it. It’s one of my personal goals, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to help the team get better.”
Casey Holdahl: Jusuf Nurkic (right ankle; sprain) and Anfernee Simons (right hip; contusion) are probable; CJ Elleby (left hamstring; strain) and Trendon Watford (right ankle; sprain) are questionable; Little/Lillard/Nance Jr/Zeller are out for Tuesday’s game vs. Lakers.