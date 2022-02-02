Onyeka Okongwu: 🥱🥱🥱

45 mins ago via BigO21_
Onyeka Okongwu: 🥱🥱🥱

More on All-Star Contests

45 mins ago via tom_orsborn
45 mins ago via Yvngdevo
45 mins ago via kj__martin
45 mins ago via Jaygup23
1 hour ago via ShamsCharania
LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge
https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1488668686005194752
2 hours ago via jwquick
Anfernee Simons not defending Slam Dunk Contest title
Jason Quick: Blazers’ guard Anfernee Simons will not defend his Slam Dunk title, telling @The Athletic “I just wanted to focus on the season” while adding that the title was “more of a checklist accomplishment.” Simons is coming off a January when he averaged 23.1 points and 6.7 assists.
5 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Obi Toppin in Slam Dunk Contest
http://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1488618674424623110
2 days ago via DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson wants to take part in the three-point contest
3 days ago via ShamsCharania
Cole Anthony to participate in Slam Dunk contest
Shams Charania: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG).
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
NBA announces new format for Rising Stars Game
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA has a new format for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, featuring four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament and each game having final target score. 28 players: 12 rookies, 12 sophomores – and for the first time, four G League Ignite players.
1 week ago via JShawNBA
JD Shaw: The NBA has announced a new All-Star Rising Stars format for this year. Details: pic.twitter.com/4KqNXjLZTu
http://twitter.com/JShawNBA/status/1486069003554635788
1 week ago via JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards on if he'll ever do dunk contest: Nope
2 weeks ago via ChrisBHaynes
Trae Young to take part in three-point contest?
Chris Haynes: Sources: @NBAonTNT report on Trae Young’s intentions to participate in the 3-Point Contest if selected as an All-Star and the Atlanta Hawks’ plan to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5RJ1ITFbQe
3 months ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Seth Curry wants to take part in three-point shooting contest
What goals did you have for yourself this season? Any accolades or participating in the three-point contest? Seth Curry: I don’t have any individual goals for statistics. I want to be efficient and shoot the ball at a high clip. You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the (Curry) family. Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case.
4 months ago via DrewHill_DM
4 months ago via Twitter
Ja Morant tells @taylorrooks that he needs $1 MILLION to do the NBA Dunk Contest
8 months ago via Paolo Uggetti @ The Ringer
It’s been 10 years since Griffin caught a Baron Davis lob and leaped over the hood of this car in the 2011 dunk contest, but neither the silver Sharpie ink on the horn nor the black ink of Griffin’s signature near the driver’s door has faded. Longa has been driving the car since roughly 2015 and says it’s still in good condition. It has just under 89,000 miles on it and gets about 26 miles per gallon in the city. Longa is sure the value of the car is substantial—a normal 2011 Optima that hasn’t had an NBA player dunk over it could fetch anywhere between $3,000 and $11,000 today. But he is content with never finding out what his is worth. “It’s kind of my dream car,” Longa said. “I’m crazy, I’m still in love with the car.”
8 months ago via Paolo Uggetti @ The Ringer
Primeaux ultimately paid $35,220 (well above market value) for the car, which was promptly delivered to his dealership. There, he immediately began not just displaying it, but also marketing his business around it. Primeaux made posters and advertisements featuring the car and the dunk. He allowed people to come to the dealership just to see the vehicle and even created giveaways around the car and the legend of the dunk. Everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the Optima, and the business, he says, more than benefited from it. “This is no BS, I would say it was invaluable,” Primeaux said. “I couldn’t measure it, but I got [the $35,220] 10 times from it.”
11 months ago via IanBegley
Ian Begley: Immanuel Quickley, in part, on not making Rising Stars game: "Yeah I definitely feel like I could have been selected. But it's not ever a reason to (stop) working hard or continue to come with energy every day & be positive for your teammates...Just use it as a motivating factor"
11 months ago via Scott Polacek @ Bleacher Report
@Spursin9: 6-man Dunk Contest of players in their prime, who would you pick to be in that contest? Blake Griffin: Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, Aaron Gordon, Zach LaVine, Dominique Wilkins, Nate Robinson
11 months ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Lillard said he told him the windmill dunk felt like a backup-type dunk. “I told him, ‘If you do the kiss dunk — I’ve never seen nobody do that,'” Lillard said. The finishing touches on the kiss dunk were also offered by Lillard. When Simons landed, he blew a kiss up toward the rim. “I have to take credit for that,” Lillard said. “That was my idea to blow a kiss at the rim so people know that’s what he was doing.”
11 months ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic
“T-Mac was my hero growing up,” Simons said. “He was the first person I saw, and I fell in love with the game. He and LeBron (James) were the first jerseys I ever had. He was just a big impact on my life, especially him being from Florida as well.” Simons, who is shy by nature, said he still hasn’t met his idol. “I had a chance to meet him a couple times when I was younger, but I was too scared to meet him,” Simons said. “So hopefully one day I get to meet him.”
11 months ago via jwquick
Anfernee Simons wins dunk contest
11 months ago via JamieHudsonNBCS
11 months ago via ScottAgness
Scott Agness: Cassius Stanley: “Pretty much everyone around me thought I got a 50. Even someone who I looked up to, Zach LaVine, came out and was like ‘You got a 44 on that?’ "I get to be on the list of people who might’ve gotten robbed for a 50, so that’s a cool thing I guess."
11 months ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Stephen Curry wins second three-point contest
On Sunday, Stephen Curry won the NBA All-Star 3-point contest for the second time, joining Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Mark Price, Jeff Hornacek, Peja Stojakovic and Jason Kapono as multiple-time winners. Curry scored 28 points in the final round to edge Utah’s Mike Conley, who registered 27 points.
11 months ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
11 months ago via andre
11 months ago via AntDavis23
11 months ago via MarcJSpears
Domantas Sabonis wins Skills Challenge
11 months ago via ByTimReynolds
11 months ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Though he has more 50-point, perfect score dunks (eight) than any player in NBA history – more than Michael Jordan, more than Zach LaVine – Gordon stands alone as the league's best dunker without a crown. “Growing up as a little kid, that’s something I dreamed of – winning the NBA dunk contest trophy,” Gordon says in the opening to the documentary short "Mr. 50" that follows him through the 2020 event during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.
11 months ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Gordon could be bitter about the results. “I don’t harbor any bad or negative feelings,” he said. He remains a fan of the event and is worried his experience – perfect scores, no trophy – may prevent others from participating. “I have some fears that I ruined the dunk contest, that people aren’t going to want to do it anymore,” Gordon said. “I hope that people see ‘Mr. 50’ and are inspired and continue to elevate that dunk contest because there are still dunks that haven’t been done. I’m not going to do them, but I hope somebody comes in and does them. It’s a great event. It’s beautiful for the game.”
11 months ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
The genesis of the documentary began with the idea to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his weekend. “But it turned into something more,” Gordon said. “My friend and filmmaker Aaron Chapman chopped it up in a way that I had never seen before. It was much more artistic, much more poetic and raw. “The message I wanted to get across is to conquer your fears and be satisfied in your actions more than the outcome.”
11 months ago via ScottAgness
Dunk contest participant Cassius Stanley signs with Puma
Scott Agness: Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley, who will be competing in the @NBAAllStar slam dunk contest, has signed with @PUMAHoops and will wear PUMA shoes in the competition.
11 months ago via DeMar_DeRozan
11 months ago via MarkG_Medina
Mike Conley replacing injured Devin Booker in All-Star
11 months ago via MarcJSpears
11 months ago via Krisplashed
11 months ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Keldon Johnson's selection to Rising Stars roster: "It means a lot to Keldon. I’m happy as hell for him. He deserves it. It really makes him feel good that his efforts have been applauded and rewarded and noticed, so that’s great."
11 months ago via msinger
11 months ago via Jacob Camenker @ NBC Sports
For the first time during his third NBA season, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is going to be participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. And needless to say, he's looking forward to it. "Super excited. I can't wait man," Simons said of the dunk contest on NBC Sports Northwest's Trail Blazers Courtside.
11 months ago via Jacob Camenker @ NBC Sports
Derrick Jones Jr. also offered him a key piece of advice when choosing to go with a dunk: Make sure you make it on the first try. And just how many dunks will Simons have in his bag of tricks? He's working on four. And if the contest goes into a dunk-off as it did last year between Aaron Gordon and Jones Jr. did, Simons has a bold plan for how to compete. "Anything extra, and I'm just gonna wing it."
11 months ago via Scott Cacciola @ New York Times
11 months ago via StevePopper
11 months ago via MikeVorkunov
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: U.S. Rising Stars roster as the NBA announced via @nba_topshot: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De'Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Ja Morant, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson, James Wiseman.
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Former winners Stephen Curry and Devin Booker to compete in Three-Point Contest
11 months ago via SBondyNYDN
11 months ago via ChrisBHaynes
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
Dominique Wilkins headlines Slam Dunk Contest judges
11 months ago via billoram
Alex Caruso turned down spot in Slam Dunk Contest
11 months ago via ChrisBHaynes
Damian Lillard withdraws from three-point contest
11 months ago via TheSteinLine
Julius Randle to participate in Skills Challenge
11 months ago via ChrisBHaynes
Zion Williamson won't take part in Dunk Contest this year
11 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown and Miles Bridges decline Dunk Contest invites
The league tried to add high-profile names. Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards — who recently had one of the most jaw-dropping dunks you’ll ever witness — turned down the league’s request to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, league sources told Yahoo Sports. A field with Williamson and Edwards would have certainly made for must-see TV. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Charlotte Hornets high-flyer Miles Bridges declined as well, sources said.
11 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
But there’s one player who can provide the necessary jolt leading up to Sunday: New Orleans Pelicans young star Zion Williamson. If Williamson accepts the league’s invitation to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, that event might be the highlight of the night. The second-year forward has yet to announce his decision.
11 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Charlotte Hornets rookie sensation LaMelo Ball turned down an invitation to participate in the Skills Challenge, sources said. With no Rising Stars Game this year, Ball’s presence was a long shot.
11 months ago via James Ham @ Yahoo! Sports
Buddy Hield mulling NBA 3-point shootout contest invite
That even goes for Buddy Hield, who has an NBA 3-point shootout title to defend, although he was non-committal about the even. "Do you think I should go defend it?" Hield asked reporters when talking about the event. "I don't know yet, to be honest, I've been having mixed emotions, you know, cover rules and especially I don't have no time with my family. Just trying to see how the COVID rules and the boundaries are set up. No clear cut yes yet, I'll just see in the next couple of days." According to Hield, he received an invitation from the league to join the festivities, but he is still mulling it over.
11 months ago via wojespn
Anfernee Simons and Cassius Stanley joining Obi Toppin in Dunk Contest
11 months ago via MarcJSpears
Robert Covington taking part in Skills Challenge
11 months ago via GwashburnGlobe
11 months ago via StevePopper
11 months ago via MikeVorkunov
Mike Vorkunov: Obi Toppin says he's the best dunker in the family. But he adds: "My dad still got some." Obi Toppin might steal some tricks from his dad, though. "Maybe I'll pull out one of his dunks. We'll have to see but he definitely has some tricks back then. I think I have better ones."
11 months ago via DrewShiller
11 months ago via rick_bonnell
11 months ago via ShamsCharania
Obi Toppin to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest
Shams Charania: New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin is expected to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest on All-Star Sunday night in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
11 months ago via IraHeatBeat
11 months ago via cclark3000
11 months ago via CodyTaylorNBA
No NBA Rising Stars Challenge in 2021
11 months ago via BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell to participate in three-point shooting contest
11 months ago via _Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson to participate in dunk contest?
11 months ago via KCJHoop
Zach LaVine more interested in 3-point contest than dunk contest
12 months ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Damian Lillard to participate in the 3-Point Contest
12 months ago via Mbeasy5
12 months ago via ShamsCharania
3-point contest, Skills Challenge to take place pregame of All-Star Game, Dunk contest at halftime
12 months ago via ShamsCharania
12 months ago via MikeAScotto
12 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
NBA planning to incorporate Slam Dunk Contest in 2021 All-Star
The NBA is progressing on a plan to incorporate the slam dunk competition into halftime of the All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. A three-point shootout and skills competition are additionally expected to be part of the Sunday night event too, sources said.
12 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
12 months ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post
Obi Toppin eyeing Dunk Contest
A wide grin broke across Toppin’s face at the possibility — a potential indicator he has inside intel of having a legitimate chance at an invite. “The Dunk Contest, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,’’ said a smiling Toppin. “I don’t want to just give you all answers, but hopefully I might be able to be there. Maybe not. So we’re just going to have to wait and see.’’
12 months ago via StevePopper
12 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson would consider it privilege to be invited for 3-point contest
12 months ago via TheSteinLine
Hawks' State Farm Arena the likely All-Star Game site
Marc Stein: The Hawks’ State Farm Arena is emerging as the likely All-Star Game site, sources say. Discussions continue on various All-Star fronts but momentum is indeed building for a dunk contest and 3-point contest to be attached to the March 7 All-Star Game.
12 months ago via StevePopper
Julius Randle has Elfrid Payton's All-Star endorsement
Steve Popper: Elfrid on Randle as an all-star: "Honestly, it’s not even a question. I don’t even know what we’re talking about. He’s definitely been playing at an all-star level. We’ve been winning. I don’t think it’s really a debate."
1 year ago via TheSteinLine
NBA and players union discussing adding a dunk and 3-point contest to All-Star festivities
1 year ago via TheSteinLine
2 years ago via Twitter
Bleacher Report: "There's only a couple of people that think D-Jones should have won, though ... You and D-Jones." D-Wade and Aaron Gordon clear the air about the 2020 dunk contest *NSFW* (via @DwyaneWade)
http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1256408096517189633
2 years ago via TalkBasket
2 years ago via TalkBasket
2 years ago via Malika Andrews @ ESPN
Aaron Gordon has put his displeasure with the 2020 Dunk Contest into a "diss" track titled "9 OUT OF 10," in which he calls out Dwyane Wade for the vote that helped him lose to Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. In an epic dunk contest back in February, Gordon dunked over Chance the Rapper (twice) and threw down 360-degree, between-the-leg slams. The battle between Gordon and Jones carried on into a "dunk-off" in which each player had to improvise dunks that hadn't been rehearsed. For Gordon's final dunk, he cleared 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.
2 years ago via Shandel Richardson @ Sports Illustrated
The latest installment comes two months after Gordon lost to Wade's former teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., in a controversial dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Last week Gordon released a diss rap track aimed at Wade, one of the judges who gave Gordon a nine when jumped over 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall on his final dunk. The song is titled "9 out of 10." The chorus goes, “Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens? Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam' a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”
2 years ago via DwyaneWade
He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷
2 years ago via Shandel Richardson @ Sports Illustrated
The latest installment comes two months after Gordon lost to Wade's former teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., in a controversial dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Last week Gordon released a diss rap track aimed at Wade, one of the judges who gave Gordon a nine when jumped over 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall on his final dunk. The song is titled "9 out of 10." The chorus goes, “Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens? Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam' a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”
2 years ago via DwyaneWade
He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷
2 years ago via ClutchPointsApp
2 years ago via HoopsHype
Jason Richardson: Well, I think Aaron Gordon has been robbed twice in a row. I might be biased, but I think the dunks he did were unseen and spectacular. He was great. I think he should be a two-time dunk contest winner. I totally believe that. It’s special what he can do. It’s special what most of these guys can do now. I was just talking to a kid yesterday who recognized me when I was working out at the gym. I was telling him how these guys are evolving. It’s just funny how evolved these guys are, how crazy they’re jumping and the tricks they’re coming up with. It’s just amazing.
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: All-Star Contests
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 1, 2022 | 8:14 pm EST Update
February 1, 2022 | 7:30 pm EST Update

LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley, Scoot Henderson selected for 2021-22 Rising Stars Challenge

1 hour ago via ShamsCharania

, , , , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 726 more rumors
Home