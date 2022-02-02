Okongwu asked him if he wanted a MacBook or something else on the higher end. His dad responded that he just wanted something cheap so he could organize some papers he had. He was dying. “I got him a Dell laptop, and that was a week before his birthday,” Okongwu said as he sighed. “I know I should’ve called him. I only texted him. That’s on me, though. Usually, even last year before I got drafted, he would ask me what I want for my birthday. I didn’t get that this year. Even before he passed away, I was like, ‘Hmm? My dad hasn’t asked me what I want for my birthday.’ I kept telling myself that he was going to eventually ask. He never did. I guess he was really, really sick, and I just didn’t know.”
February 2, 2022 | 3:08 pm EST Update
Heat eyeing Christian Wood
Sources tell Heavy.com that among the ideas floated has been a deal centering on Rocket big man Christian Wood and Miami shooter Duncan Robinson. Involved people have downplayed there being anything substantive, and there would clearly be other moving parts involved. But others are saying there is at least some basketball sense to the talk. “I’ve got to think Houston wants more,” said one NBA GM. “And with the way they’ve been approaching things these last few weeks, I’d go as far as to say that’s for sure.
“Houston’s really been over-valuing Woods and Eric Gordon. They think they’re going to get back a major piece, but they’re unrealistic with their expectations. I’ve looked around the league at what they’re putting out there — and I know they have, too. And no one is willing to give up a cornerstone player.”
Two years ago, Robinson shot 46.6% when opponents were four feet or more away from him on 3-pointers, according to NBA.com stats. That is down to 39.5% this year. But while one league source said Miami wouldn’t feel bad about getting more shots for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, a Heat source said the important factor with Robinson is that he gives Butler and Bam Adebayo more room to operate.
In the trade realm, Houston’s always been an aggressive team, trying to find an advantage somewhere. How is that now as a rebuilding team? Rafael Stone: I mean, we do want to be aggressive. And I think the way that is going to manifest itself, for the next little bit, is just making sure that we’re talking to everybody. So we’ll do that to make sure that there’s not something that would make sense for another team and for us that didn’t get explored. We’ll make sure we talk to everybody. But I also think that we’re really comfortable with this group. There’s obviously a lot of stuff out there about what we’re trying to do. I don’t think it’s particularly true what’s been reported last week. I think we’re really comfortable with where we’re at. We do have a lot of picks out in the future, so there’s not some huge need that we have either on our current roster — or in terms of future assets — that we need to be aggressively pursuing. Leading into this year, we were hoping, planning, tracking to be in the area where we’re at now. So, we’re not feeling any particular need to do X deal or Y deal.
Well, since we’re in that time of the year, there will always be names and possible moves mentioned. And you have a number of veterans that teams like. Rafael Stone: One of the single most important parts of my job is to have every conversation and listen, but just because you have conversations and listen doesn’t mean you do things. We like not just how good they are, but also the way they play and the way they fit with one another and everything else. So again, we’re just not feeling any need whatsoever to do anything. It’s much more to explore possibilities and everything else, but we like this. And we like the growth that we’ve seen on both a micro and a macro level — those are your words from earlier, so I’ll repeat it for you. And because of that, you talk to everybody, you listen, but you don’t have to do anything.
There continues to indication that Atlanta is interested in Ben Simmons, though the asking price may be beyond its means. “I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” said one league source. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trey) Young and (John) Collins.”
Harrison Faigen: .@TheSteinLine’s @SpotifyGrnroom sessions are always full of trade scuttlebutt (his Substack subscribers can get recordings) and the latest was no exception. Here was what Marc had to say on a few notable Lakers topics:
James Ham: Fox on trade rumors, “They’ve told me what they’ve need to tell me. pic.twitter.com/Ov3l5nL7Ho