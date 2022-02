In the trade realm, Houston’s always been an aggressive team, trying to find an advantage somewhere. How is that now as a rebuilding team? Rafael Stone: I mean, we do want to be aggressive. And I think the way that is going to manifest itself, for the next little bit, is just making sure that we’re talking to everybody. So we’ll do that to make sure that there’s not something that would make sense for another team and for us that didn’t get explored. We’ll make sure we talk to everybody. But I also think that we’re really comfortable with this group. There’s obviously a lot of stuff out there about what we’re trying to do. I don’t think it’s particularly true what’s been reported last week. I think we’re really comfortable with where we’re at. We do have a lot of picks out in the future, so there’s not some huge need that we have either on our current roster — or in terms of future assets — that we need to be aggressively pursuing. Leading into this year, we were hoping, planning, tracking to be in the area where we’re at now. So, we’re not feeling any particular need to do X deal or Y deal.