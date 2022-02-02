“When he passed away, I started to reflect and reminisce about his life and my life,” Okongwu said. “People have told me all of this stuff about him in the last month and I’m seeing all of these memories and collectibles he had in his apartment, and it’s like, ‘He really kept all of this stuff for all of these years and I didn’t know about it?’ “It was powerful to see some of this stuff because for all of these years, he had been keeping all of these valuables and collectibles of us behind the scenes and, at times, he didn’t really tell us how he felt about us. Now that I’m hearing about all of this stuff about my dad and seeing all of these things that he did for us, I can tell he always loved us. I just wish I always knew that.”
February 2, 2022 | 3:08 pm EST Update
Heat eyeing Christian Wood
Sources tell Heavy.com that among the ideas floated has been a deal centering on Rocket big man Christian Wood and Miami shooter Duncan Robinson. Involved people have downplayed there being anything substantive, and there would clearly be other moving parts involved. But others are saying there is at least some basketball sense to the talk. “I’ve got to think Houston wants more,” said one NBA GM. “And with the way they’ve been approaching things these last few weeks, I’d go as far as to say that’s for sure.
“Houston’s really been over-valuing Woods and Eric Gordon. They think they’re going to get back a major piece, but they’re unrealistic with their expectations. I’ve looked around the league at what they’re putting out there — and I know they have, too. And no one is willing to give up a cornerstone player.”
Two years ago, Robinson shot 46.6% when opponents were four feet or more away from him on 3-pointers, according to NBA.com stats. That is down to 39.5% this year. But while one league source said Miami wouldn’t feel bad about getting more shots for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, a Heat source said the important factor with Robinson is that he gives Butler and Bam Adebayo more room to operate.
In the trade realm, Houston’s always been an aggressive team, trying to find an advantage somewhere. How is that now as a rebuilding team? Rafael Stone: I mean, we do want to be aggressive. And I think the way that is going to manifest itself, for the next little bit, is just making sure that we’re talking to everybody. So we’ll do that to make sure that there’s not something that would make sense for another team and for us that didn’t get explored. We’ll make sure we talk to everybody. But I also think that we’re really comfortable with this group. There’s obviously a lot of stuff out there about what we’re trying to do. I don’t think it’s particularly true what’s been reported last week. I think we’re really comfortable with where we’re at. We do have a lot of picks out in the future, so there’s not some huge need that we have either on our current roster — or in terms of future assets — that we need to be aggressively pursuing. Leading into this year, we were hoping, planning, tracking to be in the area where we’re at now. So, we’re not feeling any particular need to do X deal or Y deal.
Well, since we’re in that time of the year, there will always be names and possible moves mentioned. And you have a number of veterans that teams like. Rafael Stone: One of the single most important parts of my job is to have every conversation and listen, but just because you have conversations and listen doesn’t mean you do things. We like not just how good they are, but also the way they play and the way they fit with one another and everything else. So again, we’re just not feeling any need whatsoever to do anything. It’s much more to explore possibilities and everything else, but we like this. And we like the growth that we’ve seen on both a micro and a macro level — those are your words from earlier, so I’ll repeat it for you. And because of that, you talk to everybody, you listen, but you don’t have to do anything.
There continues to indication that Atlanta is interested in Ben Simmons, though the asking price may be beyond its means. “I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” said one league source. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trey) Young and (John) Collins.”
