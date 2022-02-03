Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix: De’Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) is probable. Trae Young (right shoulder contusion) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young is officially out for tonight’s game against the Raptors.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Joe Prunty, John Collins, Bogi and Jalen Johnson (all of whom are coming back from COVID) will be game-time decisions for tonight vs. the Lakers. Trae Young (low back contusion) will be a game-time decision as well.
Sarah K. Spencer: Encouraging sign that Bogi has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow. Trae Young is also questionable after tweaking his ankle a few times vs. the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/dtxSeuG4e1
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Charlotte: Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Trae Young (left knee soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out. Hunter and Okongwu are out.
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young are good to go for tonight’s game
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury list for tomorrow vs. BKN Trae Young (right knee soreness) is probable. John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young on his quad: "It's a lot better. Still a little bruise-y feeling, but it's a bruise, it's something that's going to heal over time. It should feel better next couple days."
Sarah K. Spencer: Some positive Hawks injury news: both Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter were able to participate in practice today, Nate McMillan says. Clint Capela did some live work for the first time today.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young did not participate in practice today, just got treatment, Nate McMillan says. Delon Wright warmed up but didn't do any live work. De'Andre Hunter had some soreness and didn't do anything live; neither did Kevin Huerter. Clint Capela has yet to do any live work.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Trae Young will not play in tonight's preseason game vs. the Cavs. De'Andre Hunter WILL be available.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Trae Young did not practice today. His status for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland is up in the air. McMillan did say he would be cautious because it’s preseason.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Trae Young about his quad. He says he's experiencing some pain and some swelling but that he'll be alright. "I'll be good. Trust me."
Tim Bontemps: Trae Young said his bone bruise is on his heel. He said he felt it every time he tried to push off on his right foot, and that playing came down to pain tolerance.
Tim Bontemps: Nate McMillan said Trae Young had done nothing on the court since Game 3 before tonight’s game besides testing his injury pregame. “The message tonight was no regrets. Leave everything out on the court. And that’s what I saw from Trae tonight.”
Malika Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.
Ben Golliver: Hawks coach Nate McMillan says Trae Young is a game-time decision for ECF Game 6 vs. Bucks after missing last two games with a bone bruise in right foot.
Chris Vivlamore: Nate McMillan on Trae Young: "It’s not anything that is long term. He has had pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team.”
"There is hope that, because he is improving from what I'm told, that [Trae Young] will be able to make it a go in Game 6." @WindhorstESPN with the latest on Trae Young and Giannis.
Sarah K. Spencer: "He just didn't feel comfortable enough to go tonight," Nate McMillan says of Trae Young. Trae hasn't suffered any kind of setback, however, McMillan says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources with @Malika Andrews: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (foot) is out for Game 5 vs. Bucks tonight. Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.
Sarah K. Spencer: No updates on Trae Young or Clint Capela from Nate McMillan. McMillan says he hasn't met with the training staff yet to get those updates (today is a travel day for the team).
A. Sherrod Blakely: Nate McMillan said Trae Young (bone bruise) will be a game-time decision for Game 5.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.
Sarah K. Spencer: And here's the Hawks official injury report, ahead of Game 4: Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Zach Klein: Hawks guard Trae Young walking on to court right before Game 4 opening tip… little limp… as expected
Jim Owczarski: #Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said guard Trae Young will be a game time decision tonight vs. the #Bucks. He said Young was present at shootaround, but left it at that.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is questionable. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery) is out.
Marc Stein: The Hawks say Trae Young had an MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and it revealed a bone bruise to his right foot. Young will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.
Sarah K. Spencer: I asked John Collins how Trae Young's spirits are doing today: "He's OK. Obviously not happy about the loss, not happy about stepping on somebody's foot. He's in an OK spot for what's going on, and I feel like he just wants to move on and get ready for next game."
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said the Hawks are waiting on the results of Trae Young's MRI. Said Young got more treatment today on his ankle.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on if there's any concern with Trae Young's injury moving forward: "I don't know right now. I think, when he returned to the floor, he was obviously limping on that, and when I subbed him, we decided just keep him out."
Tim Bontemps: Nate McMillan says Trae Young's ankle was sore when he came back into the game in the fourth quarter, but that when he checked out late in the fourth, McMillan wasn't going to bring him back in. Said he isn't sure whether the ankle will be an issue going forward for Young.
Sarah K. Spencer: For tonight’s game vs. Orlando: Trae Young (right hip soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable. Clint Capela (right heel pain) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (low back soreness) is questionable.
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young and Clint Capela are playing. Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is available tonight. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young was diagnosed with a lateral left ankle sprain, per the team. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami and Sunday vs. Milwaukee, and his status "will be updated as appropriate." No more info other than that from the Hawks, regarding a timeline.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Trae Young was diagnosed with a lateral left ankle sprain. His status will be updated as appropriate. My man @SportMDAnalysis said NBA players with a Grade 2 lateral sprain could return as soon as 1-2 weeks with bracing and taping.
The Jump: How does your sprained ankle feel? "Thankfully, I have my ankle braces on. I thought it could have been worse. But it feels a lot better. Still sore. A lot better than what it felt in the moment" - @Trae Young #NBA #NBATwitter #TheJump #TrueToAtlanta
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young tells @Rachel__Nichols on @The Jump it was fortunate he was wearing his ankle braces, when he sprained his ankle. "It feels a lot better. Still sore. Getting an MRI here in a little bit to see if there's anything more. A lot better than what it felt in the moment."
Trae Young underwent an x-ray on his injured ankle, which came back negative. Young will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is wearing goggles/glasses tonight — he took an accidental hit to his right eyelid last game, which led to some swelling and soreness. It didn't affect his vision at all. The goggles are a precaution.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say: Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is doubtful. Collins, Dunn, Reddish, Snell, Hunter remain out.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young is out for tonight’s game
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that For tonight’s game vs. LA Lakers: Trae Young (left knee soreness) is probable. Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Bogdanovic, Hunter are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young's wrist is sore and went through practice. He's wearing a mini brace.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Brooklyn: Trae Young (right calf soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (left knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out. Dunn, Snell, Okongwu remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (right ankle contusion) is officially out for tonight's game vs. the Celtics.
Chris Kirschner: Per Hawks PR, Trae Young got hit in the ankle in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota game. He felt tender after that game. He went through shootaround this morning and was fine then didn't feel fine during warmups tonight.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is available to play tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He'll start, alongside Jeff Teague, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Damian Jones.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Atlanta Hawks not overly concerned with Trae Young’s latest ankle sprain described as closer to a “tweak.” Barring unforeseen developments overnight, there are no plans for X-rays or MRI. But they will be cautious with their All-Star guard.
All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn't know about the severity of this injury.
"We'll see," said Young, who was able to walk without a protective boot after the game. "I'm going to go deal with that more tomorrow. I've got some of the best training staff, especially dealing with ankles. We'll talk more about it tomorrow and hopefully be better soon."
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young will be available to play vs. Phoenix tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He went through all of shootaround this morning.
Malika Andrews: Trae Young (left hamstring) will not play against the Nets today, league sources tell ESPN.
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce said that Trae Young participated fully in today's non-contact practice. "I would imagine he'd be ready to go by Friday."
“I rolled it pretty bad," Young said. “It hurts pretty bad right now, but that's to be expected. I'm getting treatment on it and iced it already." This is the second time of the year that Young has suffered an ankle injury. The first time came fives game into the regular season but he ended up missing just one week before returning.
