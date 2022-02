While Vanterpool wasn’t hired, the ex-NBA player with 13 years of coaching experience who’s now an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t stopped dreaming that he will be a head coach one day. “When it comes to résumé, I got the résumé,” Vanterpool said to The Undefeated in his first public comments since not being promoted by the Wolves. “I’ve done everything almost in this business. When it comes to experience, I have the experience. There just hasn’t been head coach on my title, but I have the experience. I’ve been coaching for too long and have been in this for too long. “I just want the opportunity and the ability to fail, too. Just like everybody else. I still will get that opportunity.”