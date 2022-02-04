Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 43 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 16-25 FG ✅ 6-11 3P Young now has 20 career 40-point games. The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to reach that mark within the first 250 games of his career is Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/tcaagjHrGa
February 4, 2022 | 12:58 pm EST Update
February 4, 2022 | 12:28 pm EST Update
Antetokounmpo brothers to participate in Skills Challenge?
Shams Charania: Sources: Three Antetokounmpo brothers – Giannis and Thanasis of the Milwaukee Bucks and Alex of the G League’s Raptors 905 – are strongly considering participating together in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star. A revamped competition is expected to have teams of three players.
Jay King: Jayson Tatum said hopefully Jaylen Brown will make the All-Star team as Kevin Durant’s replacement: “I might text Adam Silver and see what we can do.”
James Boyd: I asked #Pacers rookie and proud Dominican Republic native Chris Duarte how he feels about be selected for the #NBAAllStar Rising Stars event: “This is special for me and my family, for the organization and for my country and the Latino people and everybody that support me.” pic.twitter.com/BHx2K64q1W
Bobby Marks: The $9.6M trade exception that OKC created in the Trevor Ariza trade last year expired on Thursday. What does that mean? The Thunder are now operating as a team under the salary cap ($33.7M below). $23.7M below the minimum salary floor.
While Vanterpool wasn’t hired, the ex-NBA player with 13 years of coaching experience who’s now an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t stopped dreaming that he will be a head coach one day. “When it comes to résumé, I got the résumé,” Vanterpool said to The Undefeated in his first public comments since not being promoted by the Wolves. “I’ve done everything almost in this business. When it comes to experience, I have the experience. There just hasn’t been head coach on my title, but I have the experience. I’ve been coaching for too long and have been in this for too long. “I just want the opportunity and the ability to fail, too. Just like everybody else. I still will get that opportunity.”