Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 43 PTS ✅ 5…

2 hours ago via jkubatko
Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 43 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 16-25 FG ✅ 6-11 3P Young now has 20 career 40-point games. The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to reach that mark within the first 250 games of his career is Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/tcaagjHrGa

February 4, 2022 | 12:58 pm EST Update
February 4, 2022 | 12:28 pm EST Update

Antetokounmpo brothers to participate in Skills Challenge?

59 mins ago via ShamsCharania

James Boyd: I asked #Pacers rookie and proud Dominican Republic native Chris Duarte how he feels about be selected for the #NBAAllStar Rising Stars event: “This is special for me and my family, for the organization and for my country and the Latino people and everybody that support me.” pic.twitter.com/BHx2K64q1W

59 mins ago via RomeovilleKid

While Vanterpool wasn’t hired, the ex-NBA player with 13 years of coaching experience who’s now an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t stopped dreaming that he will be a head coach one day. “When it comes to résumé, I got the résumé,” Vanterpool said to The Undefeated in his first public comments since not being promoted by the Wolves. “I’ve done everything almost in this business. When it comes to experience, I have the experience. There just hasn’t been head coach on my title, but I have the experience. I’ve been coaching for too long and have been in this for too long. “I just want the opportunity and the ability to fail, too. Just like everybody else. I still will get that opportunity.”
59 mins ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

