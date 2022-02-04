Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins is AVAILABLE for tonight…

1 hour ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 4, 2022 | 7:45 pm EST Update
February 4, 2022 | 7:04 pm EST Update

76ers expecting Ben Simmons to be enough to close a deal for James Harden

If Harden is in danger of actively sabotaging what the Nets want to build, as Charania reports here, the Sixers don’t believe they should have to give up more than a multi-time All-Star in Simmons to get a deal done before February 10th. “Brooklyn would love to get a 25-year old, multi-time All-Star who is under contract for multiple years in exchange for a guy who is unhappy and not under contract long term,” one source said.
1 hour ago via Philly Voice

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 652 more rumors
Home