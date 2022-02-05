Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Dallas: John Collins (right heel discomfort) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable. Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 5, 2022 | 9:37 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant against Nets trading James Harden?
Talkin’ NBA: KD wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn according to Woj on “NBA Countdown” #NBATwitter #NetsWorld
Meghan Triplett: Today’s game is the 200th head coaching game for Coach Jenkins. Jenkins said he loves coaching this group and the “fact that this group competes together at an all-time high, night in and night out, is the biggest blessing.”
Sean Highkin: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on new Blazer Eric Bledsoe: “Great guy. I love Bled. Really special human being. An incredible defender. An elite, elite-level defender. I think they’re getting a very good player. He’s one of my favorite people. I love him.”
James Boyd: #Pacers injury report/illness report: Domantas Sabonis (COVID-19 protocols), Malcolm Brodgon (sore right Achilles) and Goga Bitadze (bruised right foot) have all been upgraded to questionable tomorrow against the #Cavs.