Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Dallas: John …

4 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Dallas: John Collins (right heel discomfort) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable. Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable.

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 5, 2022 | 9:37 pm EST Update

Kevin Durant against Nets trading James Harden?

Talkin’ NBA: KD wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn according to Woj on “NBA Countdown” #NBATwitter #NetsWorld

46 mins ago via _Talkin_NBA

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 471 more rumors
Home