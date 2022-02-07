That would seem an interesting tidbit considering the t…

3 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 7, 2022 | 7:28 am EST Update

Nets haven't fully closed the door on James Harden trade

However, the source said the Nets haven’t fully closed the door on trading Harden, regardless of what’s being said publicly. “People are saying one thing to one person and saying something completely different to someone else,” the source said. “I get the impression that that’s epitome of the entire situation on all fronts.
29 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 483 more rumors
When Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reached out to Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on January 11, they started with the usual pleasantries of basketball executives still a month away from Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Who do you like on our roster? Here’s who I like on yours. Eventually, Morey spoke up on the true intention of his call. “What about James?” “James who?” Marks responded. The Nets do have two James — Johnson and Harden. “James Harden.” “No,” Marks said flatly.
29 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

That exchange four weeks ago represents the single, direct communication between Morey and Marks this season, sources told ESPN. However brief the conversation, messages were delivered in each direction: The Sixers planned a pursuit of Harden, and the Nets had no intention of surrender.
29 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Ben Simmons Trade?
But a source said Sunday that isn’t something that just came about. The source added that Nets general manager Sean Marks and the Sixers haven’t had discussions about a Simmons-for-Harden deal. However, the source noted both sides are going through back channels and third parties to get information. “It’s the most bizarre thing,” the source said. “It’s almost as if they are playing a game of cat and mouse … because of all the tampering [implications].”
29 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

James Harden has been looking for an agent to navigate current situation

Once again, sources told ESPN, Harden and his manager have been searching for an agent to partner and navigate the situation — whether that’s free agency, a sign-and-trade to leave the Nets after the season, staying on a new deal, or even, a trade prior to Thursday’s deadline.
29 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 453 more rumors
Home