The Sixers have been a trade rumor hotbed all offseason, predominantly focusing on point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the franchise. But a report late Sunday put a different Sixers star in the spotlight, suggesting Tobias Harris could be one of the major dominos of their offseason. That's the word from Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM Radio (and formerly of the NY Daily News), who shared the following Sunday afternoon: A source familiar with the situation told PhillyVoice the reporting was not accurate and suggested the intel likely dates back to last season. That was when, according to the source, Harris' name was brought up as part of a larger deal with the Houston Rockets, briefly discussed during the Sixers' attempt to trade for James Harden. But a Harden deal never got there, and many iterations like this one were never particularly close.