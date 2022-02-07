I’ve actually heard some chatter on a Smart-Bogdanovi…

2 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

February 7, 2022 | 12:28 pm EST Update

Knicks in the mix for CJ McCollum?

The most interesting trade scenario I heard all weekend: Two rival teams say that the Knicks are emerging as a legitimate trade suitor for Portland’s CJ McCollum. The Pelicans, until now, have been most frequently mentioned as the leaders of the McCollum chase if another trade materializes for the Trail Blazers after their Friday deal with the LA Clippers to send out Norman Powell and Robert Covington.
55 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Spurs reject Bulls offer for big man Jakob Poeltl

🏀 The Spurs, league sources say, have rebuffed one Chicago offer for in-demand center Jakob Poeltl centered around a future first-round pick. As we’ve been reporting for weeks, Poeltl is among the most coveted centers in the league at a time numerous teams are pursuing them.
55 mins ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Basketball agent Charles Briscoe has been sued for allegedly making false representations to Continuum Capital Ltd., which relied on those statements to help fund a startup agency called Icon Legacy Group in March 2021. The Complaint alleges that Briscoe represented to Continuum that he was the agent for Dwight Howard and was in the midst of completing a new contract for Howard, which would result in significant fees for the company.
55 mins ago via Sports Agent Blog

February 7, 2022 | 11:11 am EST Update

Hawks have interest in Marcus Smart, CJ McCollum

The Hawks have zero interest in being a lottery team, especially after making it to the Eastern Conference finals last season, so they’re going to continue to be aggressive on the trade market. That’s why they’re one of the consistent teams that come up in trade conversations. They’re heavily linked to Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, have been linked to Detroit’s Jerami Grant and have interest in Boston’s Marcus Smart and Portland’s CJ McCollum, sources say.
2 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

