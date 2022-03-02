Perhaps there's an alternative avenue in Los Angeles, w…

Perhaps there’s an alternative avenue in Los Angeles, where the franchise retains Pelinka under his current title of vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and hires another executive as president, similar to how Magic Johnson originally held the president position alongside Pelinka. That arrangement has become increasingly common in NBA front offices, like how Philadelphia anointed Daryl Morey atop the Sixers’ front office, previously helmed by general manager Elton Brand. Or how Danny Ainge was named Utah Jazz CEO despite having Justin Zanik operating as general manager. Along those lines, league sources continue mentioning the possibility Minnesota brings in a president above interim general manager Sachin Gupta. 

Malcolm Brogdon to play for Polish national team?

The “Przegląd Sportowy” informed “Przegląd Sportowy” that Malcolm Brogdon wants to play for Poland national basketball team, and that PZKosz is making efforts to make this happen and complete the necessary formalities as soon as possible. In a word, both parties want this to happen but formalities remain.
With the Warriors desperate for the best of Wiggins, or something close, his response was a benign form of teammate abandonment. He is capable. A vet of some accomplishment. This roster, compromised at every position, needs him. And for the second consecutive game, he was mostly invisible. Curry wants no more initiative from Wiggins than from the rest of the Warriors. No more than Wiggins is able to deliver.
Kerr made a well-intentioned but ponderous effort to avoid being critical of Wiggins. It’s what most coaches do, even when it’s clearly not what they’re feeling. “He’s one of our best players,” Kerr said. “We need him to play well. “But anytime you look at an NBA season … you’re just looking to find some momentum as a team. That lifts everybody up. Right now, we’re in tough spell.”
