Brian Windhorst on Tobias Harris: I’ve talked to league league executives because I’m asking league executives a lot about Philly … But they’re already speculating what Tobias Harris trades they might look at this summer.
More on Tobias Harris Trade?
Thanks to Harden’s host of ties with Philadelphia, the 76ers are confident they can just wait and get him in a forced sign-and-trade over the summer. Because that would require clearing out a copious amount of cap space, they have engaged the Thunder about sending Tobias Harris to Oklahoma City, according to the Inquirer. But a source close to the Long Island-bred Harris told The Post that could just be posturing to put pressure on the Nets.
Sources also confirmed that the Sixers have had conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder about Tobias Harris. A person close to the Sixers downplayed the discussions, saying the Thunder are just one of several teams with available cap space that have inquired about taking in salary in exchange for draft picks. The person says Harris has nothing to be concerned about.
The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks.
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris: “For the next few days, I’m going to be refreshing Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams and everybody else.” Harris acknowledges he’s aware of the many rumors out there and says it does affect players mentally.
Unfortunately, Simmons has not been the only 76er’s star in trade rumors. There has been chatter that the 76ers want to package Harris with Simmons in a potential trade. When asked about Harris being in recent trade rumors. Harris Sr. stated, ” Nothing we haven’t been through before, we want to stay, but if traded, we will go wherever and still produce.”
The same could be said for his players, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris -- who, having been dealt during the season four times during his NBA career, is very familiar with trade speculation -- admitted the noise that has followed Philadelphia around this season has been difficult for the team to block out. "That will be good for us. Because you're just hearing everybody's name. I'll just be honest, it's one of those things ... trade rumors always come around, even for guys around the NBA, but in this situation, yeah, I was reading an article and there were five guys on the top 10 list to be moved, whatever," he said. "So, obviously don't get twisted: that has an impact on guys' mental, psyche, focus, all the way down the line. So we'll see what happens."
While Tobias Harris' name emerged in trade conversations with the Kings and Hawks, the Sixers have engaged in little further dialogue about moving the veteran forward, sources said.
Marc Stein: Sacramento was doing some due diligence on Tobias when it was out there that there could be a deal that involved both Ben and Tobias and I know not this week but earlier this month that I did hear from some teams that suggested that they saw Sacramento as the only team that could realistically get Daryl to move off of his patience stance on Ben because there were indications that the Kings would be willing to take Tobias on if it meant getting Ben now. The Kings have sent so many mixed messages lately.
The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, league sources told HoopsHype. However, those talks stalled quickly, with Atlanta uninterested in Harris and unlikely to be able to flip him to a third team.
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.”
The Athletic: The Kings have no interest in taking back Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons deal, a source tells @Sam Amick. Sacramento still sees a pathway to Simmons. pic.twitter.com/un5dZ2HcKu
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package.
Another source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable.
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish and a first-rounder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought in the deal.
But, intent on getting Simmons, a source said the Kings are trying to find a way to acquire Harris, who’s also a power forward. They would either trade for him or find a third team willing to take Harris in a multi-team trade, according to a league source. At this time, the two sides have not gained any significant traction on a deal ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.
As for which scenario is looking the most likely, I’ll say this much: While I’m fairly confident that Atlanta has zero interest in taking on both Simmons and Harris in a John Collins-centric deal, the Kings appear to be considering the idea more seriously.
Tobias Harris' name has indeed circulated in those trade conversations, sources told B/R. The Sixers insist they're not actively searching to offload the final two years and roughly $80 million remaining on Harris' contract. But Philadelphia's only player considered untouchable is Embiid and Embiid alone. The Sixers have broached the idea of sending out Harris in various three-team packages, in the event that a Simmons trade brings back another highly compensated player such as Collins who's best positioned at power forward just like Harris. Another example in that concept: Harrison Barnes could be part of any potential Sacramento package.
Following the Sixers’ 109-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Harris was asked his thoughts on seeing his name pop up in rumors. Based on his response, it does not appear he is fazed by the situation. “This is my 11th year in the NBA. It’s not my first rodeo. It’s not the first time I’ve been in trade rumors, and it probably won’t be the last, so that’s that,” he said.
Kyle Neubeck: Harris on trade rumors in recent days: “That’s something I’d rather not talk about, it took too much energy out of me yesterday and today.” Says he’s been in the league for a long time, understands the business and speculation etc. but nothing more to add on it
There’s this subplot to the Simmons situation, too: As if the uncertainty that would come with taking on his massive deal isn’t enough, sources say the Sixers have been attempting to attach forward Tobias Harris and his sizable deal in possible Simmons deals with multiple teams as well (including Atlanta and Sacramento). The 29-year-old forward, who is averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, is owed a combined $79.4 million in the next two seasons.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait.
Sam Amick: The thing with Philly that's interesting is you hear some chatter that they wouldn't mind getting off Tobias Harris' money. He's a hell of a player but that's a huge contract.
The Philadelphia 76ers have begun to attach Tobias Harris to their trade discussions of Ben Simmons, according to Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers during the 2019 offseason. "I'm hearing they want to include Tobias Harris," said Spears of Philadelphia's trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks. "Me too," replied Windhorst. "That is the word out there because they can't necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they've talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben."
The Sixers have been a trade rumor hotbed all offseason, predominantly focusing on point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the franchise. But a report late Sunday put a different Sixers star in the spotlight, suggesting Tobias Harris could be one of the major dominos of their offseason. That's the word from Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM Radio (and formerly of the NY Daily News), who shared the following Sunday afternoon: A source familiar with the situation told PhillyVoice the reporting was not accurate and suggested the intel likely dates back to last season. That was when, according to the source, Harris' name was brought up as part of a larger deal with the Houston Rockets, briefly discussed during the Sixers' attempt to trade for James Harden. But a Harden deal never got there, and many iterations like this one were never particularly close.
One league source felt Simmons was a “pipe dream” for Sacramento, saying the 76ers would want Hield, Bagley and a minimum of three future first-round draft picks, including the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft. The source felt there was a better chance of an alternate deal involving 76ers forward Tobias Harris, suggesting Philadelphia might prefer to move Harris to clear salary cap space.
Zach Lowe: A number of front office guys recommended the Hawks to me last night. What about the Hawks for Tobias? You know they want to win, really want to make the playoffs. I don't see it. I just doesn't feel like a Travis Schlenk player to me. I think if in the when they'd move to get a veteran in there, they will really prioritize defense because they know they need a lot of defense around Trae Young.
One front office source told me that he believes Horford and Harris aren’t any more tradable than CP3; if teams don’t want to take on Horford or Harris, it would be tough for the Sixers to cobble together the salaries to make a deal work for any of the fantasy trade targets like Paul or Kyle Lowry or Jrue Holiday.