The same could be said for his players, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris -- who, having been dealt during the season four times during his NBA career, is very familiar with trade speculation -- admitted the noise that has followed Philadelphia around this season has been difficult for the team to block out. "That will be good for us. Because you're just hearing everybody's name. I'll just be honest, it's one of those things ... trade rumors always come around, even for guys around the NBA, but in this situation, yeah, I was reading an article and there were five guys on the top 10 list to be moved, whatever," he said. "So, obviously don't get twisted: that has an impact on guys' mental, psyche, focus, all the way down the line. So we'll see what happens."