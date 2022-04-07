Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing two-way g…

Skylar Mays re-signs with Atlanta
Chris Kirschner: Skylar Mays has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks, sources tell @The Athletic. Mays joins Sharife Cooper as Atlanta’s two two-way players on its roster for the coming season.
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have issued a qualifying offer to Skylar Mays, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @spotrac.

