Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing two-way guard Skylar Mays to a new deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
More on Skylar Mays Free Agency
Chris Kirschner: Skylar Mays has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Hawks, sources tell @The Athletic. Mays joins Sharife Cooper as Atlanta’s two two-way players on its roster for the coming season.
Keith Smith: The Atlanta Hawks have issued a qualifying offer to Skylar Mays, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @spotrac.