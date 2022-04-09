Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Bogd…

April 9, 2022 | 9:02 pm EDT Update

Celtics signing Juwan Morgan to multi-year contract

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to a multiyear deal out of their NBA G League Maine affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan played two NBA games this season for the Celtics and Raptors. He fills Boston’s open roster spot prior to playoffs.
April 9, 2022 | 7:33 pm EDT Update

Steve Kerr on how to stop teams from resting stars: Cut back to 72-game schedule

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on stopping teams from resting their stars: “To me what makes the most sense is cutting back to maybe a 72 game schedule. Take 10 games off, and get more time to rest in between games. I think you’ll get teams to play their guys more often.”
