Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is doubtful. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
April 9, 2022 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
Celtics signing Juwan Morgan to multi-year contract
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are signing forward Juwan Morgan to a multiyear deal out of their NBA G League Maine affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan played two NBA games this season for the Celtics and Raptors. He fills Boston’s open roster spot prior to playoffs.
Grizzlies steamroll New Orleans in Ja Morant's return
Joe Mullinax: The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 141-112. The franchise record of 56 wins has been tied with one game to go. The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin next weekend. And the Memphis Grizzlies are ready.
Joe Mullinax: No player that logged more than 20 minutes for Memphis in this game shot worse than 50% from the field. That’s ridiculous. Brandon Clarke shot 100% from the floor on 10 shot attempts. Also ridiculous.
Kerith Burke: Kerr said “The take foul should have been eliminated in training camp. Or the All Star Break. Just get rid of it.” Said the foul removes five or six fast break highlights from each game.
Duane Rankin: Cameron Payne (right knee soreness) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT tomorrow vs. Kings. #Suns
April 9, 2022 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
Steve Kerr on how to stop teams from resting stars: Cut back to 72-game schedule
Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on stopping teams from resting their stars: “To me what makes the most sense is cutting back to maybe a 72 game schedule. Take 10 games off, and get more time to rest in between games. I think you’ll get teams to play their guys more often.”
Kerith Burke: Kerr said it crossed his mind on the bus ride to the game that this might be the last time he coaches against Gregg Popovich, but “he hasn’t shared anything with me” about his future. “If he decides to keep going, I think it would be great. He’s still so good at it.”