Trae Young: “Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯

The officials who comprise the 2022 playoff roster average 16 years of NBA experience, with 29 having 10 or more years of experience. Twenty-one officials have five or more years of playoff experience, highlighted by Tom Washington and Scott Foster, who will be officiating in the playoffs for their 24th and 22nd seasons, respectively. Referees assigned to first-round games include nine with 100 or more playoff games worked: Foster (201), Washington (172), Tony Brothers (163), James Capers (163), Marc Davis (161), Ed Malloy (121), Bill Kennedy (120), Zach Zarba (117) and John Goble (100). Making their debut as members of the playoff staff are Eric Dalen, Mitchell Ervin and Justin Van Duyne.