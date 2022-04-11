Trae Young: “Lead the League in scoring, but look at my Assist” ❄️🙏🏽❣️💯

-
April 11, 2022 | 2:36 pm EDT Update
Jason Anderson: On having input in the coaching search, Domantas Sabonis says: “I would like to be part of it and talk to everyone, give them my input, what I think, what I’ve seen, what could work, what could help.”
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox said he would like to be kept in the loop on the coaching search, but doesn’t necessarily want to have input. He’s looking for someone who can be here in Sacramento for a long time.
Fred Katz: The Knicks, by the way, said they are not doing exit interviews with players. Wrote in the story below that Rose denied a request to hold a new conference, as well. Thibodeau held what was essentially an exit interview following last night’s game.
Below is the list of officials for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel: Brent Barnaky, Curtis Blair, Tony Brothers, Nick Buchert, James Capers, Kevin Cutler, Eric Dalen, Marc Davis, JB DeRosa, Mitchell Ervin, Kane Fitzgerald, Tyler Ford, Brian Forte, Scott Foster, Pat Fraher, Jacyn Goble, John Goble, David Guthrie, Bill Kennedy, Courtney Kirkland, Karl Lane, Eric Lewis, Mark Lindsay, Tre Maddox, Ed Malloy, Rodney Mott, Gediminas Petraitis, Michael Smith, Ben Taylor, Josh Tiven, Scott Twardoski, Justin Van Duyne, Tom Washington, James Williams, Sean Wright and Zach Zarba.
The officials who comprise the 2022 playoff roster average 16 years of NBA experience, with 29 having 10 or more years of experience. Twenty-one officials have five or more years of playoff experience, highlighted by Tom Washington and Scott Foster, who will be officiating in the playoffs for their 24th and 22nd seasons, respectively. Referees assigned to first-round games include nine with 100 or more playoff games worked: Foster (201), Washington (172), Tony Brothers (163), James Capers (163), Marc Davis (161), Ed Malloy (121), Bill Kennedy (120), Zach Zarba (117) and John Goble (100). Making their debut as members of the playoff staff are Eric Dalen, Mitchell Ervin and Justin Van Duyne.
April 11, 2022 | 2:14 pm EDT Update
Kings keeping Alvin Gentry for front office role?
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Kings and Alvin Gentry are discussing a front-office role and a resolution is expected sometime this week, sources tell ESPN. Gentry has a year left on his contract.