3 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein: I think there is an expectation that John Collins could be on the move this summer only because he’s been in trade talks so often, but there’s no indication yet that Atlanta is looking to get off those guys

April 11, 2022 | 2:36 pm EDT Update
Below is the list of officials for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel: Brent Barnaky, Curtis Blair, Tony Brothers, Nick Buchert, James Capers, Kevin Cutler, Eric Dalen, Marc Davis, JB DeRosa, Mitchell Ervin, Kane Fitzgerald, Tyler Ford, Brian Forte, Scott Foster, Pat Fraher, Jacyn Goble, John Goble, David Guthrie, Bill Kennedy, Courtney Kirkland, Karl Lane, Eric Lewis, Mark Lindsay, Tre Maddox, Ed Malloy, Rodney Mott, Gediminas Petraitis, Michael Smith, Ben Taylor, Josh Tiven, Scott Twardoski, Justin Van Duyne, Tom Washington, James Williams, Sean Wright and Zach Zarba.
32 mins ago via NBA.com

The officials who comprise the 2022 playoff roster average 16 years of NBA experience, with 29 having 10 or more years of experience. Twenty-one officials have five or more years of playoff experience, highlighted by Tom Washington and Scott Foster, who will be officiating in the playoffs for their 24th and 22nd seasons, respectively. Referees assigned to first-round games include nine with 100 or more playoff games worked: Foster (201), Washington (172), Tony Brothers (163), James Capers (163), Marc Davis (161), Ed Malloy (121), Bill Kennedy (120), Zach Zarba (117) and John Goble (100). Making their debut as members of the playoff staff are Eric Dalen, Mitchell Ervin and Justin Van Duyne.
32 mins ago via NBA.com

April 11, 2022 | 2:14 pm EDT Update
