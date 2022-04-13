All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: James Borrego, on CHA arriving late be… shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: James Borrego, on CHA arriving late because train was planted across the tracks next to the arena: “I’ve been coming to this arena for 20 years and I’ve never seen that train stopped before the game, so somebody figured it out … Our guys noticed though. It’s good fuel for us.” Coaching, James Borrego, Uncategorized Coaching, James Borrego, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email