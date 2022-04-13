Trae Young: I think everyone has improved a little bit since last year. But the biggest guy is probably Onyeka Okongwu. ‘Big O’ was our rookie last year and now in his second year, we have really just seen him get so much better and it’s very exciting to see because he is going to be very good for us. He’s really just a sponge, always asking questions, and seeing him around Clint [Capela] is only making him better. Big O is definitely that guy.
April 13, 2022 | 9:14 pm EDT Update
Hawks survive after beating Charlotte in Play-In game
Chris Kirschner: Hawks beat the Hornets 132-103 and move on to play in Cleveland Friday night for the 8th seed. Winner gets Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. Young: 24/10, 8/24 FG Hunter: 22/7, 9/16 FG Gallinari: 18, 7/12 FG Capela: 15/17, 3 blocks, 2 steals
After orthopedic experts told The Post that Ben Simmons likely would require an epidural, he got just such an injection. And on April 7 a league source said it was paying dividends, albeit admitting time was growing short. “It looks like he’s doing a little bit better,” the source told The Post. “It’s just a timing thing. The problem is the season is running out. But he’s doing [more]. He’s starting to do a little bit more movement, AlterG, stuff like that. So … we’ve got to be patient with it. I don’t think he’ll need a procedure, but you’ve just got to be patient with it.”
Becky Hammon officially leaves Spurs to join Las Vegas Aces
Matthew Tynan: Pop said with the recent WNBA Draft and camp beginning soon, Becky Hammon has gone on to be with her new team. He expressed how much he and the players are going to miss having her around.
Tom Orsborn: Josh Primo said this morning Becky helped him become a better defender: “Becky is one of the greatest minds in basketball that I know. That is just how you have to see it. I have loved being able to work with her. It’s sad that she has got to go, but I am really happy for her.”
Joy. Competition. Compassion. Mindfulness. Those are the four values that Steve Kerr says define his approach to leadership and coaching. The Golden State Warriors head coach recounted the experiences that led him to adopt those four pillars in a wide-ranging discussion about basketball, leadership, and life with Eric Zilber ’22 and David Dapaah-Afriyie ’22 of the Harvard Association for Law and Business (HALB) and the Committee on Sports & Entertainment Law (CSEL). HALB and CSEL co-hosted the conversation with Kerr, which served as the third and final installment of HALB’s 2021-22 Dream Big Speaker series.
“As far as coaching lessons I learned from my mentors, the coaches I played for, I think the biggest lesson I learned is that culture is way more important than scheme,” he told an audience of Harvard Law students and professors “I would say coaching is maybe 25-30% strategy. Everything else is about communication and what your players feel when they come into the building every day.”
The competitiveness to overcome doubts and his mindful approach to drowning out the noise took root during his playing career. “Probably the biggest lesson I learned during my career was finding outcome independence – that was really the key to performing under pressure. You had to be willing to fail.”
April 13, 2022 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
Stephen Curry fully practicing with Warriors despite foot injury
Mark Medina: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry “practiced fully with the team” and “took part in everything” on Wednesday. Kerr said that it’s “looking good” that Curry scrimmages on Thursday