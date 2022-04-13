Trae Young: I think everyone has improved a little bit …

Trae Young: I think everyone has improved a little bit since last year. But the biggest guy is probably Onyeka Okongwu. ‘Big O’ was our rookie last year and now in his second year, we have really just seen him get so much better and it’s very exciting to see because he is going to be very good for us. He’s really just a sponge, always asking questions, and seeing him around Clint [Capela] is only making him better. Big O is definitely that guy.

April 13, 2022 | 9:14 pm EDT Update

Hawks survive after beating Charlotte in Play-In game

Chris Kirschner: Hawks beat the Hornets 132-103 and move on to play in Cleveland Friday night for the 8th seed. Winner gets Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. Young: 24/10, 8/24 FG Hunter: 22/7, 9/16 FG Gallinari: 18, 7/12 FG Capela: 15/17, 3 blocks, 2 steals
After orthopedic experts told The Post that Ben Simmons likely would require an epidural, he got just such an injection. And on April 7 a league source said it was paying dividends, albeit admitting time was growing short. “It looks like he’s doing a little bit better,” the source told The Post. “It’s just a timing thing. The problem is the season is running out. But he’s doing [more]. He’s starting to do a little bit more movement, AlterG, stuff like that. So … we’ve got to be patient with it. I don’t think he’ll need a procedure, but you’ve just got to be patient with it.”
Joy. Competition. Compassion. Mindfulness. Those are the four values that Steve Kerr says define his approach to leadership and coaching. The Golden State Warriors head coach recounted the experiences that led him to adopt those four pillars in a wide-ranging discussion about basketball, leadership, and life with Eric Zilber ’22 and David Dapaah-Afriyie ’22 of the Harvard Association for Law and Business (HALB) and the Committee on Sports & Entertainment Law (CSEL). HALB and CSEL co-hosted the conversation with Kerr, which served as the third and final installment of HALB’s 2021-22 Dream Big Speaker series.
“As far as coaching lessons I learned from my mentors, the coaches I played for, I think the biggest lesson I learned is that culture is way more important than scheme,” he told an audience of Harvard Law students and professors “I would say coaching is maybe 25-30% strategy. Everything else is about communication and what your players feel when they come into the building every day.”
April 13, 2022 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
