What were your favorite moments of the 2021-22 regular season? Trae Young: It was a very different season from the others. There were a lot more expectations coming into the year than there had been for us recently. So for us to not finish as high in the standings as we wanted to, it was different. I really liked All-Star Weekend and being a part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary celebration, being around all those guys was amazing. I’m looking forward to the postseason, too