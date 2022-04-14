Wherever CJ McCollum goes in New Orleans right now, he says, he feels the buzz in the city about the Pelicans. On Wednesday, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Smoothie King Center, that carried over as the Pelicans walked away with a 113-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to advance in the NBA’s play-in tournament. “This is the start of something special, for sure,” McCollum said. “You see the energy.
Feel the energy. My mother is in town, I have some family in town. When we go out to eat, you can feel the city is excited about basketball, as they should [be]. There’s a lot of talent here. We’re playing the game the right way. It’s going to be a lot of winning in our future.”