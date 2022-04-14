Chris Kirschner: i asked Danilo Gallinari who got the p…

April 14, 2022 | 3:40 am EDT Update

Miles Bridges about to land a max contract?

After Bridges’ camp declined a four-year, $60 million contract offer last fall, sources confirmed, he is expected to command a maximum salary that could total five years, $173 million this summer. League personnel believe the Hornets will match any offer sheet for Bridges. That could either dissuade teams from making an earnest attempt at signing him, unnecessarily tying their hands for 48 hours. Or it may encourage a rival suitor to force Charlotte to pay his full max, as the Brooklyn Nets once did with Washington and Otto Porter.
Gordon Hayward on the move this summer?

The final stretch also provided a glimpse of what Charlotte might look like without Hayward on the roster. The emergence of Bridges, not to mention Ball’s high usage rate, meant fewer playmaking opportunities for Hayward within the Hornets’ offense. Word has circulated amongst rival front offices that the 32-year-old swingman would be interested in a change of scenery this offseason, although a source close to Hayward told B/R he’s primarily focused on recovering from his injured foot.
Lonnie Walker: 'I'm hopeful to be back'

Matthew Tynan: Lonnie: “I’m hopeful to be back. It’s up to my agents. I’m gonna take a nice slow vacation with my fiancée, call it a summer and get back into grind mode.” With a relatively dry free-agent pool out there this summer, Lonnie’s restricted free-agency should be interesting.
CJ McCollum: 'This is the start of something special'

Wherever CJ McCollum goes in New Orleans right now, he says, he feels the buzz in the city about the Pelicans. On Wednesday, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Smoothie King Center, that carried over as the Pelicans walked away with a 113-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to advance in the NBA’s play-in tournament. “This is the start of something special, for sure,” McCollum said. “You see the energy. Feel the energy. My mother is in town, I have some family in town. When we go out to eat, you can feel the city is excited about basketball, as they should [be]. There’s a lot of talent here. We’re playing the game the right way. It’s going to be a lot of winning in our future.”
