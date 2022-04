Tucker was successfully stepping up his rehab workload after feeling soreness in his right hamstring during the Rockets' pick-up games last Thursday. But D'Antoni did not want that progress to fool Tucker into giving in to the temptation to join the practices going on without him. "We're all anxious, and I know he's really anxious to get out and play, but we have to slow down," D'Antoni said. "I just told him this morning, we have to make sure he's healthy all year. If you miss one practice now instead of (missing) two weeks later, it's more important. We'll be careful with him. He is further ahead of what they thought. He'll start doing some things pretty soon."