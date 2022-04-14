Heat forward PJ Tucker, sidelined since sustaining a st…

9 hours ago via Miami Herald
Heat forward PJ Tucker, sidelined since sustaining a strained calf last week against Atlanta, told Erik Spoelstra he intends to be ready for Sunday’s Game 1. “It’s encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been doing round the clock treatment. From the night he got hurt to what he just told me today walking off the court, his message has been the same. He’ll be ready and don’t think otherwise with a few other expletives.” Tucker wasn’t a full practice participant on Tuesday but shot on the side.

1 day ago via IraHeatBeat
PJ Tucker believes he'll be ready for Game 1 of playoffs
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra calls it encouraging having PJ Tucker shooting at practice. “He said he’ll be ready.”
6 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out. Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks. Nobody else on Heat injury report for now.
1 week ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: PJ Tucker MRI showed calf strain. Reevaluated in a week. Will miss final two of regular season.
1 week ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets. Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play.
2 weeks ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: P.J. Tucker is out tonight because of knee irritation. Erik Spoelstra will not coach tonight's game because of health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will coach.
3 weeks ago via BradyHawk305
Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports
4 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler out tonight with ankle injury
Tim Reynolds: Heat status updates ... Jimmy Butler, out (ankle) Caleb Martin, in (knee) PJ Tucker, in (knee) Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms)
4 weeks ago via IraHeatBeat
1 month ago via IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler playing vs. 76ers
1 month ago via Anthony_Chiang
1 month ago via Alex__Schiffer
1 month ago via Anthony_Chiang
2 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
4 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler intends to make return today
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler intends to play. PJ Tucker remains out.
4 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
5 months ago via Anthony_Chiang
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
5 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat listing as questionable for tonight in Detroit: Bam Adebayo, body soreness. Duncan Robinson, knee contusion. PJ Tucker, body soreness. Also, Marcus Garrett (wrist) is out.
1 year ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Thursday night's game against the Mavericks: - Giannis Antetokounmpo - doubtful (left knee soreness) - P.J. Tucker - OUT (left calf strain)
1 year ago via JimOwczarski
1 year ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. The Bucks’ injury report: Bryn Forbes - Probable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Doubtful (left calf strain) Rodions Kurucs - OUT (abdominal strain)
1 year ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Milwaukee injury report update for tomorrow vs. Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Questionable (left knee sprain) Bryn Forbes - Questionable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Probable (left ankle sprain)
1 year ago via AdamSpolane
1 year ago via Jonathan_Feigen
PJ Tucker to miss first game since April 2017
1 year ago via cayleighgriffin
1 year ago via MarkBermanFox26
1 year ago via AdamSpolane
1 year ago via Ben DuBose @ Rockets Wire
PJ Tucker’s consecutive games streak in jeopardy?
It wasn’t clear when Tucker suffered his injury, but he was late making his way back to the court after halftime — which suggests it may have also occurred in the first half. He limped through several possessions during the third quarter and eventually went back to the locker room. Tucker hasn’t missed a game in the regular season or playoffs since signing with the Rockets in July 2017. Overall, he has the NBA’s longest active streak of consecutive games played at 265. Conceivably, that could be in jeopardy when Houston next plays on Saturday in New York.
1 year ago via Twitter
2 years ago via MarkBermanFox26
2 years ago via SalmanAliNBA
2 years ago via SalmanAliNBA
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says PJ Tucker "seems to be okay". Expects Tucker to be ready to play on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/336eGUmRK8
3 years ago via ShamsCharania
3 years ago via Jonathan_Feigen
3 years ago via MarkBermanFox26
4 years ago via Twitter
Salman Ali: PJ Tucker says sitting out the first two preseason games was just a precaution. On whether or not he expects to start on opening night: "Oh, no question."
4 years ago via Rockets_Insider
Alykhan Bijani: P.J. Tucker (sore back) and Clint Capela (right foot soreness) will be available to play tomorrow when the #Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the #Spurs.
4 years ago via Rockets_Insider
4 years ago via Jonathan_Feigen
4 years ago via MarkBermanFox26
4 years ago via KPRC2AdamW
4 years ago via Jonathan_Feigen
4 years ago via clutchfans
4 years ago via MarkBermanFox26
Mark Berman: PJ Tucker on injuring his knee but playing through it: "I'm okay, a little sore, not great. He fell on my knee & I fell awkward. Get back, see the doc, see how it is." Not sure if he needs an MRI. Said he'll play tomorrow: "I'll definitely be ready for (game) 5, no question"
4 years ago via TimBontemps
4 years ago via TimBontemps
4 years ago via clutchfans
5 years ago via Houston Chronicle
Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, cleared after his rehab from a strained right hamstring Sept. 21, was a full participant in Sunday's practice for the first time in Rockets training camp. With the NBA's shorter training camp and a Rockets' preseason schedule reduced to five games, beginning Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tucker said he is working to make up for lost time before the Oct. 17 season opener.
5 years ago via Houston Chronicle
"I'm 100 percent," Tucker said. "The trainers have been on me tough, but I'm working every day, building up to get to this point so now, it's just getting back out there, getting in better shape. We're just been amping it up more now that I'm 100 percent so every day, we're pushing it, getting in early, staying a little later, getting extra work in."
5 years ago via MarkBermanFox26
5 years ago via Jonathan_Feigen
5 years ago via Houston Chronicle
Tucker was successfully stepping up his rehab workload after feeling soreness in his right hamstring during the Rockets' pick-up games last Thursday. But D'Antoni did not want that progress to fool Tucker into giving in to the temptation to join the practices going on without him. "We're all anxious, and I know he's really anxious to get out and play, but we have to slow down," D'Antoni said. "I just told him this morning, we have to make sure he's healthy all year. If you miss one practice now instead of (missing) two weeks later, it's more important. We'll be careful with him. He is further ahead of what they thought. He'll start doing some things pretty soon."
5 years ago via JLew1050
5 years ago via ekoreen
5 years ago via JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg: P.J. Tucker will sit out tonight with a sore left knee, Raptors say. Wouldn't read too much into it, given opponent and time of the season
6 years ago via Arizona Republic
PJ Tucker out six to eight weeks
Suns forward P.J. Tucker will miss training camp, preseason and likely the early parts of the regular season after undergoing a low back microsectomy procedure Thursday. Valley spine specialist Dr. Dennis Crandall performed the surgery, which typically addresses a herniated lumbar disk and relieves nerve pressure. The team's announcement did not give specifics beyond stating Tucker would be out six to eight weeks. That puts a return to basketball activity either immediately after the Suns' Oct. 26 regular-season opener or closer to Nov. 10 after eight Suns games.
6 years ago via Arizona Republic
Tucker is entering his final contract year, which will be his fifth Suns season. A top defender and team leader, Tucker averaged a career-high 31.0 minutes per game last season with 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

