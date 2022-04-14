Heat forward PJ Tucker, sidelined since sustaining a strained calf last week against Atlanta, told Erik Spoelstra he intends to be ready for Sunday’s Game 1. “It’s encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been doing round the clock treatment. From the night he got hurt to what he just told me today walking off the court, his message has been the same. He’ll be ready and don’t think otherwise with a few other expletives.” Tucker wasn’t a full practice participant on Tuesday but shot on the side.
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra calls it encouraging having PJ Tucker shooting at practice. “He said he’ll be ready.”
Anthony Chiang: Omer Yurtseven downgraded to out because of non-COVID illness. P.J. Tucker also out. Dedmon, Highsmith, Martin, Morris and Vincent still questionable for tonight vs. Hawks. Nobody else on Heat injury report for now.
Ira Winderman: PJ Tucker MRI showed calf strain. Reevaluated in a week. Will miss final two of regular season.
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets. Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play.
Anthony Chiang: P.J. Tucker is out tonight because of knee irritation. Erik Spoelstra will not coach tonight's game because of health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will coach.
Brady Hawk: Heat injury report tomorrow vs Knicks Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, and Caleb Martin all questionable Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent out @5ReasonsSports
Tim Reynolds: Heat status updates ... Jimmy Butler, out (ankle) Caleb Martin, in (knee) PJ Tucker, in (knee) Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms)
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play. Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry are out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out.
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat.
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro (right knee soreness), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and P.J. Tucker (left knee contusion) listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Nets. Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out.
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler intends to play. PJ Tucker remains out.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report.
Ira Winderman: Heat listing as questionable for tonight in Detroit: Bam Adebayo, body soreness. Duncan Robinson, knee contusion. PJ Tucker, body soreness. Also, Marcus Garrett (wrist) is out.
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Thursday night's game against the Mavericks: - Giannis Antetokounmpo - doubtful (left knee soreness) - P.J. Tucker - OUT (left calf strain)
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not on the Bucks’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. The Bucks’ injury report: Bryn Forbes - Probable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Doubtful (left calf strain) Rodions Kurucs - OUT (abdominal strain)
Kane Pitman: Milwaukee injury report update for tomorrow vs. Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Questionable (left knee sprain) Bryn Forbes - Questionable (right toe sprain) PJ Tucker - Probable (left ankle sprain)
Adam Spolane: P.J. Tucker didn’t practice today and Stephen Silas says he questionable for tomorrow’s game. Tucker hasn’t missed a game since April 2, 2017
It wasn’t clear when Tucker suffered his injury, but he was late making his way back to the court after halftime — which suggests it may have also occurred in the first half. He limped through several possessions during the third quarter and eventually went back to the locker room. Tucker hasn’t missed a game in the regular season or playoffs since signing with the Rockets in July 2017. Overall, he has the NBA’s longest active streak of consecutive games played at 265. Conceivably, that could be in jeopardy when Houston next plays on Saturday in New York.
Mark Berman: PJ Tucker has played w/ an injured left hand all season:”I don’t think about it.I just play.Minnesota game in Jan I took a hit to the neck &I had some nerve damage.Sometimes I play with a numb hand,where I have no feeling at all & still playing & not missing games.That’s just me” pic.twitter.com/BjU6mNBo5Z
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says PJ Tucker "seems to be okay". Expects Tucker to be ready to play on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/336eGUmRK8
Shams Charania: Houston’s PJ Tucker is withdrawing from USA Basketball ahead of FIBA World Cup because of an ankle injury, and will prepare for Rockets training camp, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Salman Ali: PJ Tucker says sitting out the first two preseason games was just a precaution. On whether or not he expects to start on opening night: "Oh, no question."
Alykhan Bijani: P.J. Tucker (sore back) and Clint Capela (right foot soreness) will be available to play tomorrow when the #Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the #Spurs.
Alykhan Bijani: PJ Tucker on how he’s feeling: “I’m good. It’s been more precautionary, I’ll probably play Sunday just to ease back into it. All is well.” #Rockets
Mark Berman: PJ Tucker on injuring his knee but playing through it: "I'm okay, a little sore, not great. He fell on my knee & I fell awkward. Get back, see the doc, see how it is." Not sure if he needs an MRI. Said he'll play tomorrow: "I'll definitely be ready for (game) 5, no question"
Tim Bontemps: That didn't look good for P.J. Tucker. Jeff Teague fell right on his leg. Grabbing his left knee. Hopefully he's OK. Headed to the locker room.
Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, cleared after his rehab from a strained right hamstring Sept. 21, was a full participant in Sunday's practice for the first time in Rockets training camp. With the NBA's shorter training camp and a Rockets' preseason schedule reduced to five games, beginning Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tucker said he is working to make up for lost time before the Oct. 17 season opener.
"I'm 100 percent," Tucker said. "The trainers have been on me tough, but I'm working every day, building up to get to this point so now, it's just getting back out there, getting in better shape. We're just been amping it up more now that I'm 100 percent so every day, we're pushing it, getting in early, staying a little later, getting extra work in."
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets forward P.J. Tucker increased his workload each of the past two days, expects to be fully cleared to practice on Sunday.
Tucker was successfully stepping up his rehab workload after feeling soreness in his right hamstring during the Rockets' pick-up games last Thursday. But D'Antoni did not want that progress to fool Tucker into giving in to the temptation to join the practices going on without him. "We're all anxious, and I know he's really anxious to get out and play, but we have to slow down," D'Antoni said. "I just told him this morning, we have to make sure he's healthy all year. If you miss one practice now instead of (missing) two weeks later, it's more important. We'll be careful with him. He is further ahead of what they thought. He'll start doing some things pretty soon."
Josh Lewenberg: P.J. Tucker will sit out tonight with a sore left knee, Raptors say. Wouldn't read too much into it, given opponent and time of the season
Suns forward P.J. Tucker will miss training camp, preseason and likely the early parts of the regular season after undergoing a low back microsectomy procedure Thursday. Valley spine specialist Dr. Dennis Crandall performed the surgery, which typically addresses a herniated lumbar disk and relieves nerve pressure. The team's announcement did not give specifics beyond stating Tucker would be out six to eight weeks. That puts a return to basketball activity either immediately after the Suns' Oct. 26 regular-season opener or closer to Nov. 10 after eight Suns games.
Tucker is entering his final contract year, which will be his fifth Suns season. A top defender and team leader, Tucker averaged a career-high 31.0 minutes per game last season with 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
April 14, 2022 | 8:05 pm EDT Update
April 14, 2022 | 6:58 pm EDT Update
