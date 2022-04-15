Chris Kirschner: Trae Young on tonight’s stakes: “I…

7 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young on tonight’s stakes: “It’s what you live for. You live to play in the postseason. You live to play in pressure moments and big-time games. I consider this a big-time game. If we win this, we get into the playoffs. It’s a big game for both teams.”

April 15, 2022 | 7:41 pm EDT Update
April 15, 2022 | 5:40 pm EDT Update

Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Game 1 against Jazz

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah. The expectation remains, as it has been all week, that Luka will miss Game 1 at a minimum and possibly Game 2. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
3 hours ago via TheSteinLine

This will be Fox’s fourth head coach since joining the Kings as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He still isn’t ready to jump in and make demands, but he said he would like to be “kept in the loop.” “For me, I’m not thinking too much into the head coaching thing,” Fox said. “Let the front office do what they do. I have trust in them. If they ask me, I’ll give my two cents, but I’m not really going into it thinking like that.”
3 hours ago via Kings Beat

