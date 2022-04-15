All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: "You know that you hav… shares share tweet pin sms send email 35 mins ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: “You know that you have to be sharp tonight. Everything has to be right, you have to be at your best tonight. If you don’t, you go home tomorrow… It’s not a lot that needs to be said in games like this. It’s a do-or-die situation.” Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email