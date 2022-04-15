-
All NBA Teams
Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is officially good t…
April 15, 2022 | 7:41 pm EDT Update
Jarrett Allen to return vs. Hawks
Chris Haynes: Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will make his return in tonight’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Chris Fedor: In a win-or-go-home game, #Cavs will go with the starting lineup they have been waiting to see, sources say. Darius Garland. Caris LeVert. Lauri Markkanen. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. Isaac Okoro moving to the bench cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j…
Kendra Andrews: Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the idea the Warriors will have to learn in real time during the playoffs since they haven’t had their healthy roster all season: “Learning on the fly, my ass. Those guys have a lot of experience together. So sell that iceberg to somebody else.”
April 15, 2022 | 5:40 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Game 1 against Jazz
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah. The expectation remains, as it has been all week, that Luka will miss Game 1 at a minimum and possibly Game 2. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
The newcomer of the group, Sabonis has a completely different stance. That might be because he hasn’t been through this process before in Sacramento. “I would like to be part of it, talk to everyone and give them my input — what I think, what I’ve seen, what could work, what could help,” Sabonis said.
This will be Fox’s fourth head coach since joining the Kings as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He still isn’t ready to jump in and make demands, but he said he would like to be “kept in the loop.” “For me, I’m not thinking too much into the head coaching thing,” Fox said. “Let the front office do what they do. I have trust in them. If they ask me, I’ll give my two cents, but I’m not really going into it thinking like that.”