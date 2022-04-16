Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo, who entered NBA health-and-…

Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo, who entered NBA health-and-safety protocols on Sunday, has been cleared to return and is back with the Heat in advance of Sunday’s Game 1 vs. Hawks.

April 16, 2022 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
DeRozan was the best story of the season in Chicago and an MVP candidate for the league. Well, at least until the Bulls started playing poorly. He averaged 27.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He carried the Bulls when they almost didn’t have enough players to field a team. It would be fitting for him to have one of those playoff games that everyone in the league tweets about. “I’m very confident in DeMar,” Thompson said. “We know what he’s going to bring to the table. He’s the type of guy where, you know, he thrives in these kinds of moments. … We’re gonna need him to be the Hall of Famer that he is and to play at a high level.”
36 mins ago via Jon Greenberg @ The Athletic

Regardless of how LaVine’s knee feels, the Bulls know what they need from him. For four years, the guard was a sole bright on the roster, pouring himself into last-ditch efforts to get the team into the win column. Even after DeRozan arrived in Chicago last offseason, LaVine represents the backbone of a rebuild that took years to grow fruit — and is still far from complete. As the Bulls set off to Milwaukee, Thompson believes the challenge is clear for LaVine: “He’s got to have people leave that arena saying, ‘That boy Zach LaVine, it’s him, (Portland Trail Blazers guard) Donovan (Mitchell) and (Phoenix Suns guard) Devin Booker. They’re all in the same stratosphere.’
36 mins ago via Julia Poe @ Chicago Tribune

After having a week off between the regular-season finale and Game 1 of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics are itching to get back onto the court. They’ve been preparing for the Brooklyn Nets since Tuesday night, and come Sunday afternoon, they’ll be ready to burst out of the tunnel at TD Garden. “You can tell the group is ready to play,” head coach Ime Udoka said following practice Saturday afternoon. “The rest is needed and is good, but at some point, you start to get a little jittery and ready to play after this much time off and knowing what’s coming up. So you can feel the anticipation and our guys are ready to roll.”
36 mins ago via NBA.com

April 16, 2022 | 11:20 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. So far, his workouts have been limited to 1-on-0, but that’s about to change. Hope remains Simmons could make his debut later in the Nets-Celtics series.
5 hours ago via wojespn

