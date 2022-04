DeRozan was the best story of the season in Chicago and an MVP candidate for the league. Well, at least until the Bulls started playing poorly. He averaged 27.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. He carried the Bulls when they almost didn’t have enough players to field a team. It would be fitting for him to have one of those playoff games that everyone in the league tweets about. “I’m very confident in DeMar,” Thompson said. “We know what he’s going to bring to the table. He’s the type of guy where, you know, he thrives in these kinds of moments. … We’re gonna need him to be the Hall of Famer that he is and to play at a high level.”