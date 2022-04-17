All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan didn't blame this loss o… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan didn’t blame this loss on tired legs for the Hawks, as they just played Friday night. Said he thought the Heat just played at a different level. Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email