All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Chris Kirschner: Trae Young: "You have to win four game… shares share tweet pin sms send email 38 mins ago – via Twitter ChrisKirschner Chris Kirschner: Trae Young: “You have to win four games to win a series. You don’t win one and win it all. If that was the case, we would’ve been in the Finals last year.” Uncategorized Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email